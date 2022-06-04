Another big inning brings Auburn baseball its second win in NCAA Regional

For the second time this weekend, Auburn baseball has shown that all it takes is one inning to make a difference, as a seven-run fourth gave the Tigers an insurmountable lead and eventual 21-7 win against No. 3 seed Florida State in Game 4 of the Auburn Regional.

With the win, Auburn (39-19) advances to Game 6 of the regional, which will start at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers will face either UCLA or Florida State, who played in Game 5 at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Much like its 11-run first inning against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, Auburn’s seven runs in the fourth Saturday effectively sealed the game. Already up 3-0, the Tigers tallied five hits and four walks in the frame.

Cole Foster singled to start the scoring, plating a Mike Bello run to make it 4-0 and advancing Blake Rambusch to third. Following an intentional walk of Sonny DiChiara, Bobby Peirce reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Rambusch and loaded the bases and extended the lead to five.

A right-field single from Brooks Carlson received the most energy from a packed Plainsman Park, as it was hit in tandem with an E9. Florida State right fielder Jaime Ferrer couldn’t corral Carlson’s single, and it rolled to the outfield fence as two more runs scored. A two-RBI double from Brody Moore and an RBI single from Kason Howell capped Auburn’s fourth-inning onslaught.

Moore led the Tigers with five hits, including a triple, and five RBI. Howell was 4 for 5 with three doubles, and Carlson and Dichiara both logged multi-hit games, including a ninth-inning solo shot for Sonny D.

Right-hander Joseph Gonzalez also logged a quality start, pitching into the seventh and giving up three earned runs and four hits on 96 pitches, which was his third-longest start this year.

Florida State (34-24) had a sloppy outing in the field and on the mound, recording four fielding errors, as well as allowing 16 walks while using seven pitchers.

Prior to Saturday, the Tigers had played Florida State 16 times in regionals and Super Regionals, but they hadn’t won their past seven contests against the Seminoles. The win marks the program’s first postseason victory against Florida State since May 25, 1997, and extends a program record of eight consecutive regional wins.

No. 2 UCLA 16, No. 4 Southeastern Louisiana 2

UCLA sent home Southeastern Louisiana with another high-scoring blowout in the first game at Plainsman Park on Saturday.

UCLA (39-23) had its sixth 15-plus run game of the year against the Lions, and their 19 hits were tied for their third-most of the season. Darius Perry had a game-high four hits for UCLA, scoring two runs and driving in another two. Six Bruins had multi-hit games, and three of them had three-hit games.

Ethan Flanagan made his seventh start of the year for UCLA, and went four innings while giving up three walks, two hits and a run. He struck out four.

Southeastern (30-31) had its season end with back-to-back blowouts, but the Lions were 7-3 in their last 10 games before the NCAA Tournament and won the Southland Conference Tournament to make the Auburn Regional. After a nine-game losing streak in March, Southeastern finished the regular season on a 16-9 run.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.