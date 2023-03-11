NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If Auburn men’s basketball finds itself on any kind of postseason run, it won’t be in Nashville.

Any hopes the Tigers had of a deep run in this year’s Southeastern Conference dashed when they lost to 10th-seeded Arkansas 76-73 on Thursday in Nashville. It was the 12th game they’d played since Jan. 28, and it was the ninth game decided by single digits, and sixth of those decided in the final minute of regulation or overtime. Auburn is 2-7 in those nine games.

But hope starts anew, technically at least, when Selection Sunday rolls around at the week’s end. While a deep run in the Music City would have bumped Auburn’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament, it’s effectively guaranteed a bid regardless. Teamcast projections had the Tigers listed as a No. 9 seed following the loss with an 86.5% chance of a bid.

“We have an opportunity to — whatever our seeding is,” Auburn center Dylan Cardwell said, “we’re going to play tough teams from the jump. We have to play hard, play physical and play better than we did tonight.”

If Auburn shakes its status of tragically snakebitten, it’d likely have to do so under difficult circumstances. As of Friday morning, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm had the Tigers ranging from a No. 8 to a No. 10 seed, and Fox Sports’ Mike DeCourcey had them as a No. 11 seed Thursday afternoon. And as of March 9, Bracket Matrix listed no projection for the Tigers any higher or lower than those seeds.

Should Auburn fall anywhere between those seeds, it’d find itself in a scenario where, assuming it plays the highest-seeded teams possible, it could face a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in the Round of 32.

Auburn has never found itself lower than a No. 5 seed in its three NCAA Tournament appearances under Bruce Pearl. The last time it was between the No. 8 and 10 seeds was under Cliff Ellis in the 2002-03 season.

Much like he has all season, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the Tigers’ SEC Tournament loss, the rest of the season and where his team could land was well-discussed.

“(We) sort of set the table for them a little bit and tell them: ‘Look, there are 260-something teams that are done and aren’t playing in this tournament,” Pearl said. “Auburn is one of the teams that’s playing for a national championship.”