ANOTHER MEDAL: Auburn’s Suni Lee wins bronze in bars event finals

Suni Lee has added more hardware for her magical run in Tokyo.

The Auburn gymnastics signee picked up bronze in the bars event final at the Olympics on Sunday, taking third as Belgium’s Nina Derwael won gold in a showdown between the two.

Lee hit an early hangup seemingly hitting her wrist on the high bar at the start of her routine, but managed to regroup in a split-second and salvage a 14.500.

It’s Lee’s third medal at the Olympics. She won silver with Team USA in the team final before taking the gymnastics world by storm and winning gold with a performance of a lifetime in the all-around finals.

Derwael scored a 15.200 to win gold on Sunday on bars.

Lee graciously congratulated Derwael with a high five after the Belgian topped her score.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee didn’t put together the performance she wanted, in a reminder to how one mistake can be so costly at the Olympics. Gymnasts have one go in the event finals with no do-overs, and Lee’s one shot wasn’t her best.