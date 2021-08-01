ANOTHER MEDAL: Auburn’s Suni Lee wins bronze in bars event finals

Suni Lee has added more hardware for her magical run in Tokyo.
The Auburn gymnastics signee picked up bronze in the bars event final at the Olympics on Sunday, taking third as Belgium’s Nina Derwael won gold in a showdown between the two.
Lee hit an early hangup seemingly hitting her wrist on the high bar at the start of her routine, but managed to regroup in a split-second and salvage a 14.500.
It’s Lee’s third medal at the Olympics. She won silver with Team USA in the team final before taking the gymnastics world by storm and winning gold with a performance of a lifetime in the all-around finals.
Derwael scored a 15.200 to win gold on Sunday on bars.
Lee graciously congratulated Derwael with a high five after the Belgian topped her score.
Lee didn’t put together the performance she wanted, in a reminder to how one mistake can be so costly at the Olympics. Gymnasts have one go in the event finals with no do-overs, and Lee’s one shot wasn’t her best.
But she kept her composure in the moment and kept herself from a disastrous fall. She opened the final, the first on the start list. Derwael and silver medalist Anastasiia Iliankova from Russia topped her score as the third and fourth gymnasts to go, but as the final four gymnasts took to the bars, and Lee watched and waited to be knocked off the podium, Lee’s standards proved to be so high that she could capture a medal even on an off day.
She entered hoping to top a 15 on the scoreboard. Lee and Derwael came the bar final as the top two contenders. They had gone back and forth in Tokyo one-upping each other on the event. In qualifying, Derwael scored a 15.366 while Lee scored a 15.200. In the team final, both scored a 15.400. In the all-around final, Lee scored a 15.300 while Derwael scored a 15.266. No other gymnast scratched a 15 all week in Tokyo.
Instead, the story of the bars final for Lee came down to how she regrouped in the face of a near disaster, and won bronze for not quitting.
Lee is signed to compete for Auburn. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba.
She’s scheduled to conclude her Olympics on Tuesday with a shot at one more medal in the beam event finals.