Another player departs as Auburn receiver Tar'Varish Dawson enters transfer portal

Another Auburn football player has announced his intentions to leave the program, as receiver Tar'Varish Dawson announced Wednesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

"First I wanna say thank you God for even letting me do something nobody in my family did," Dawson wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I wanna thank Coach Ike (Hilliard) for believing in me and always fighting for me, he knows everything I been going through and I love him for being there for me. I appreciate (Bryan) Harsin and Auburn for giving me an opportunity to even play in Jordan Hare Stadium.

" ... I just wish things could've been a little different on the football field. It hurts to leave but I really do thank you guys, I mean that from the bottom of my heart. So, with that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 of my eligibility years."

With a record of 3-4 this season, Auburn now has more players who have departed the program than it has wins.

In two years at Auburn, the former four-star recruit from Lehigh Acres, Florida, first say playing time this season, logging two catches for 40 yards and two rushing attempts in four games.

Dawson logged 32 of his 42 total snaps this season against Mercer and San Jose State. He only saw the field six times during the following three contests — twice against Penn State and four times against LSU.

"He might be the most improved young player on the entire offense," offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said of Dawson in August. " ... He grew probably the most in spring and in summer, he had a great summer. He’s taking a better approach to where, when he first got here, he was so much faster and more athletic than everybody he could just beat people, but now he’s starting to study the game, so I can take my athletic ability and use that at the receiver position.

"It’s going to be fun to kind of watch him progress and see where it goes, because he has the ability."

Dawson's transfer announcement makes him the fourth Tiger in two weeks to leave the program, joining defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, defensive back AD Diamond and fellow receiver Landen King.

King's transfer announcement, which came Tuesday, was less than a month after the sophomore opted to redshirt for the remainder of the season.

"We talk about that as a staff," Bryan Harsin said of the redshirting process on Wednesday's SEC coaches telecall. "We know the amount of games, and so, you know, we really monitor that as a staff."

Dawson's departure now marks the exit of 10 of the players from his 2021 signing class — Harsin's first at Auburn. Dawson, King, Diamond, cornerbacks Kamal Hadden and Ro Torrence, defensive linemen Lee Hunter and Ian Matthews, safety Ahmari Harvey, quarterback Dematrius Davis and receiver Hal Presley have all departed the program.

The recent stint of exits continues a trend for Auburn under Harsin that presumably hit its peak in February, when the program saw 19 players head for the portal since his arrival.

Between its 2020 and 21 signing classes, Auburn signed 23 blue-chip recruits, athletes with a ranking of four stars or higher. Eight of those blue chips remain on its current roster, with only one, edge rusher Dylan Brooks, from Harsin's inaugural 2021 class.