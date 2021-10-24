Another top-10 challenge: Ole Miss, Auburn both move up in national rankings

Another top-10 challenge is coming to the Plains.

Auburn’s game with Ole Miss on Saturday will be against a top-10 opponent after the Rebels moved up in the polls Sunday following a convincing win over LSU.

Ole Miss is up to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and up to No. 9 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. Ole Miss was ranked No. 12 in both polls before the team’s 31-17 win over LSU on Saturday at home.

On its bye, Auburn bumped up from No. 19 to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and bumped up from No. 22 to No. 21 in the coaches’ poll.

This Saturday’s game will mark Auburn’s third this season against a top-10 opponent. Penn State was ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 at the time of Auburn’s game there in September, and Georgia was ranked No. 2 going into the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry game earlier this month.

LSU led 7-0 early before Ole Miss rattled off 31 unanswered points to take control of the game.

Ole Miss is 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in the SEC, with its only loss coming to Alabama 42-21.

Since that game, Ole Miss won a shootout against Arkansas 52-51, then survived a bizarre environment at Tennessee with a 31-26 road win before beating down LSU.

Auburn entered last Saturday’s bye after beating Arkansas 38-23 in Fayetteville, Ark.

