Another top target: Auburn awaits decision from five-star Julian Phillips

Auburn men’s basketball could make another major addition Thursday, as Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) forward Julian Phillips is scheduled to announce his next destination, with the Tigers very much in the mix.

On May 4, Phillips named his top seven schools, which included Auburn, two other Southeastern Conference members, Overtime Elite and G-League Ignite, among others.

Phillips is one of the several former LSU players and signees who left the program following the firing of former coach Will Wade on March 12. After signing a letter of intent with LSU on Nov. 10, Phillips was granted a release on March 18.

Auburn wasn’t a part of Phillips’ top 10 or final four schools during his LSU recruitment, but he came to the Plains on April 25 for an official visit and was offered by the Tigers two days later.

A consensus five-star, Phillips is ranked No. 12 nationally by 247Sports, and No. 13 by Rivals and ESPN. The McDonald’s All-American has 28 offers, and based on his 247 ranking, he would continue adding to what’s been one of Bruce Pearl’s most impressive recruiting classes at Auburn.

Phillips would be Auburn’s highest-rated commitment of the 2022 class. He would also be Auburn’s second highest-graded commit of all time, behind only Jabari Smith. Should he sign with the Tigers, he would bump Auburn’s 2022 class from No. 13 to No. 8 nationally — up 68 spots from its 2021 class, which ranked No. 76.

Auburn’s 2022 class is currently headlined by forward Yohan Traore, who was also previously committed to LSU. Traore, a five-star at 247 and Rivals, was extended an offer from Auburn three days after Wade’s firing and a week before Traore decided to decommit from LSU. He committed to Auburn on March 31.

Traore is Auburn’s third highest-rated recruit of all time, and a commitment from Phillips would mean Pearl has landed two of Auburn’s five highest-rated recruits in this class, and three of five in the past two seasons.

The rest of Auburn’s 2022 class is rounded out by some notable names, including Chance Westry, who is technically the Tigers’ fifth best-rated recruit of all time. A commitment from Phillips, though, would make Westry sixth all-time. A four-star small forward, Westry is ranked No. 33 nationally.

Former Morehead State center Johni Broome committed to Auburn on April 30, giving the Tigers a proven defender who can try and fill the production void left by Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Walker Kessler. Broome, a three-star recruit out of high school, was named the Ohio Valley Defensive Player of the Year last season, and led the Eagles in points and rebounds per game.

Tre Donaldson, a three-star point guard from Tallahassee, Florida, committed to Auburn as a dual-sport athlete on Aug. 19, but has since decided to focus on basketball.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.