'Answered the bell': Auburn offensive line shines against tough LSU front

The Auburn offensive line took its lumps in the first five games of 2020, and they knew Saturday’s mission against LSU wouldn’t be any easier after losing starting right guard Brandon Council.
Despite the challenge of slowing down one of the SEC’s top defensive fronts with a backup guard, Auburn’s big men up front rose to the test and passed it with flying colors.
The Tigers’ offensive line excelled against LSU on Saturday, as the unit did not allow quarterback Bo Nix to be sacked a single time and opened holes for a rushing attack that ran for over 200 yards for the fourth straight game to help Auburn smash LSU 48-11. The line’s performance was pivotal for the success of the overall offense, which posted a season-high 506 yards and had its highest scoring total since the Iron Bowl last November.
“I’m real proud of our offensive line not only for running the football 200-plus yards against a national champion, but they were leading the league in sacks, and we gave up zero sacks today,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said on Saturday. “We didn’t have Brandon Council, and Council’s our most flexible guy … To give up zero sacks says a lot about our offensive line. They really answered the bell today.”
Malzahn heaped praise on junior left tackle Alec Jackson, who was tasked with slowing down LSU’s B.J. Ojulari. Ojulari was coming off a tremendous showing against South Carolina in which he had four tackles and a career-best three sacks, which netted him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Against Jackson, however, Ojulari was a non-factor, ultimately ending the game with three tackles while the Auburn offense put up six touchdowns.
Malzahn said Jackson did a god job of handling the LSU pass rush on third down and excelled in blocking for Auburn’s running backs. He added that Jackson looks more and more confident and that his understanding of offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.’s expectations is growing.
Jackson had his struggles to start the year as he rotated in and out at left tackle with fellow junior Austin Troxell. Saturday’s performance showed just how far he has come as a key piece on the line.
“It means a lot. In the beginning of the season, we struggled a little bit. But as time's gone on, we're getting better and better each game,” said Jackson, whose play earned him a helmet sticker from Malzahn on Sunday night. “I think we grew a lot since the Georgia game, every single week. We've got a bye week coming up, so we'll get some guys rested up and ready.”
Jackson’s play was pivotal in protecting Nix’s blindside against the Bayou Bengals, but he was just one piece of the puzzle up front for the Tigers. Keiondre Jones was another key player for Auburn, especially given the circumstances he was dealing with.
Jones stepped in for Council and made his first start against LSU and by all accounts handled the situation well. On Sunday, Malzahn said he thought Jones knew his assignment well and worked well alongside center Nick Brahms and right tackle Brodarious Hamm.
Jackson also praised Jones’ effort and pointed out that the redshirt freshman got plenty of early-season reps while being one of seven different linemen Auburn worked into the lineup.
“I think he played well. We always preach next man up, especially during these days. So we're always preaching next man up, and he did his job,” Jackson said. “Keiondre played a little bit with us in the beginning of the season. It really wasn't anything new. We always knew we could trust him, anyways. Like I said, he stepped up and did his thing.”
The Tigers’ offensive line had its ups and downs to start the fall, and after losing Council it would have made sense for a unit that seemed to settle in to take a step back. Instead, the linemen kept the progress up, which was certainly a delight to the quarterback they helped keep upright against LSU.
“We’ve been saying all along that it’s just going to take some experience, and now they have six games under their belt and they’re really starting to show it. Coming in, we knew their talent. We knew they were very talented; we just needed to get them some reps and get them game-like situations,” Nix said. “I’m just excited for each and every one of them. They deserve all this. They’re battlers and hard-workers. They started off, like you said, they started off getting beat down, this, that and the other, but they’ve responded great.”
