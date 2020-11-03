'Answered the bell': Auburn offensive line shines against tough LSU front

Jackson also praised Jones’ effort and pointed out that the redshirt freshman got plenty of early-season reps while being one of seven different linemen Auburn worked into the lineup.

“I think he played well. We always preach next man up, especially during these days. So we're always preaching next man up, and he did his job,” Jackson said. “Keiondre played a little bit with us in the beginning of the season. It really wasn't anything new. We always knew we could trust him, anyways. Like I said, he stepped up and did his thing.”

The Tigers’ offensive line had its ups and downs to start the fall, and after losing Council it would have made sense for a unit that seemed to settle in to take a step back. Instead, the linemen kept the progress up, which was certainly a delight to the quarterback they helped keep upright against LSU.

“We’ve been saying all along that it’s just going to take some experience, and now they have six games under their belt and they’re really starting to show it. Coming in, we knew their talent. We knew they were very talented; we just needed to get them some reps and get them game-like situations,” Nix said. “I’m just excited for each and every one of them. They deserve all this. They’re battlers and hard-workers. They started off, like you said, they started off getting beat down, this, that and the other, but they’ve responded great.”