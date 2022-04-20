Approval of Frank Thomas statue on Auburn board of trustees agenda

A new statue honoring baseball legend Frank Thomas is coming to Auburn’s campus, if the university board of trustees approves its commissioning on Friday during its regularly scheduled meeting.

Approval of the statue is on the agenda for the April 22 meeting.

The statue if constructed will be placed at Plainsman Park.

Thomas played at Auburn from 1987-89 before going on to a Hall of Fame career in Major League Baseball.

The resolution set to move before the board reads as follows:

“WHEREAS, Frank Thomas, a member of Auburn University’s baseball team from 1987-1989, has been the program’s most accomplished player through a distinguished 19-year career in major league baseball; and

“WHEREAS, his 521 home runs and 1,704 runs batted in while turning in a .301 career batting average and .419 on-base percentage solidified his nickname “The Big Hurt” and led to his selection to five All-Star Games, two American League Most Valuable Player awards, and four Silver Slugger awards; and

“WHEREAS, Frank Thomas is the university’s first and only former athlete to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, following a celebrated career in which the Chicago White Sox retired his No. 35 jersey in 2010; and

“WHEREAS, amid a strong interest in celebrating the university’s baseball history and legacy, Auburn Athletics seeks to honor Frank Thomas and create an Auburn destination that celebrates Auburn Baseball’s past while encouraging future generations of student-athletes.

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Trustees of Auburn University that a statue be constructed at Samford Stadium-Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park in recognition of the many accomplishments of Frank Thomas as both an exceptional collegiate and professional athlete who represents the best of Auburn Athletics.”

The board is also set to consider a revision to the board’s policy on campus statues which will establish a Statues and Monuments Committee comprised of university leaders to review and act upon requests for statues or other monuments to be erected on Auburn’s campus.

Auburn has seven statues currently standing on campus depicting Auburn sports legends. Auburn most recently added statues of the three stadium namesakes outside Jordan-Hare Stadium and Pat Dye Field: Ralph ‘Shug’ Jordan, Cliff Hare and Pat Dye. They were erected recently to join the statues elsewhere outside the stadium depicting Auburn’s three Heisman Trophy winners: Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson and Cam Newton.

A statue depicting Charles Barkley stands outside the Neville Arena entrance.

A statue depicting Thomas would be the first built on campus for Auburn baseball.

