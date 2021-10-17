Arias does it again with another winner as Auburn soccer tops Florida

Marissa Arias did it again.

Pushing her way between defenders in a scoreless game against Florida on Sunday, Auburn’s sophomore looked up between the closing Gators and saw a sliver of space between the near post and the keeper. She knew that little window was where she needed to put it.

She skipped to the top of the 18, reared her leg back and fired, and after a rocket of a shot the Auburn soccer team was on its way to a 2-0 win at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

“What a great goal she scored today,” Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa exclaimed later. “Holy cow.”

It was the second game-winner for Arias in two games for Auburn. She scored the golden goal against LSU last Sunday in overtime in another Auburn win. Then against Florida, she booted through the tiebreaker with perfect placement in the 52nd minute.

Auburn roared to 11-3-0 on the season and 5-2-0 in SEC play. Auburn has now won three straight games, with all three wins coming in shutouts.

Teammate Sydney Richards cleaned up an attack later in the 72nd minute to give Auburn its second goal Sunday.

“It felt nice,” Arias said simply after the win.