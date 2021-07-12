Arizona Diamondbacks draft Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss in the 2021 MLB Draft

Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss is headed to Arizona.

The Arizona Diamondbacks chose Bliss with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday. Bliss’ selection comes after an excellent junior season in which the LaGrange, Georgia native became only the fourth two-time All-American selection in Auburn program history.

Bliss, who was selected in the 30th round by the Boston Red Sox in 2018, had little issue producing at the plate after the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. He led Auburn this spring in at-bats (211), batting average (.365), hits (77), doubles (14), runs scored (50), total bases (138) and slugging percentage (.654) as the Tigers’ primary leadoff hitter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defensively, Bliss posted a .957 fielding percentage and helped the Tigers turn 29 double plays.

Bliss was rewarded for his successful 2021 by being given first team honors from the NCBWA, second team honors from ABCA, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game, and third team honors from D1 Baseball along with being named ABCA First Team All-Southeast Region, Second Team All-SEC, SEC All-Defensive Team and a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award as well as the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy.