Arkansas at Auburn slated for 11 a.m. kickoff

Auburn fans will wake up with football when Arkansas comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 29.
The contest will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday, and it'll be televised on SEC Network.
Both Auburn (3-4, 1-2 SEC) and Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will be coming off bye weeks ahead of the game, though each squad had different results in their previous contests. Arkansas went on the road and beat BYU 52-35 in Provo, Utah, while the Tigers lost a 48-34 shootout to No. 7 Ole Miss in Oxford.
Auburn's previous game against Arkansas was one of the team's three most recent SEC wins, as the Tigers beat Arkansas 38-23 in Fayetteville on Oct. 16, 2021. That was followed up by a win over Ole Miss on Oct. 30, 2021. Since then, Auburn's only other SEC win came against Missouri on Sept. 24.