AU FOOTBALL

Arkansas at Auburn slated for 11 a.m. kickoff

  • Updated
Auburn vs Arkansas

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Head Coach Bryan Harsin and fans between Auburn and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

 Todd Van Emst, AU

Auburn fans will wake up with football when Arkansas comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 29.

The contest will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday, and it'll be televised on SEC Network.

Both Auburn (3-4, 1-2 SEC) and Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will be coming off bye weeks ahead of the game, though each squad had different results in their previous contests. Arkansas went on the road and beat BYU 52-35 in Provo, Utah, while the Tigers lost a 48-34 shootout to No. 7 Ole Miss in Oxford.

Auburn's previous game against Arkansas was one of the team's three most recent SEC wins, as the Tigers beat Arkansas 38-23 in Fayetteville on Oct. 16, 2021. That was followed up by a win over Ole Miss on Oct. 30, 2021. Since then, Auburn's only other SEC win came against Missouri on Sept. 24.

 

