Arkansas at Auburn slated for 11 a.m. kickoff

Auburn fans will wake up with football when Arkansas comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 29.

The contest will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday, and it'll be televised on SEC Network.

SEC Week 9 TV, kickoff times Arkansas at Auburn: 11 a.m. on SEC Network No. 1 Georgia at* Florida: 2:30 p.m. on CBS Missouri at South Carolina: 3 p.m. on SEC Network No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee: 6 p.m. on ESPN No. 7 Ole Miss at Texas A&M: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network All times Central; * — game played in Jacksonville, Fla.

Both Auburn (3-4, 1-2 SEC) and Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will be coming off bye weeks ahead of the game, though each squad had different results in their previous contests. Arkansas went on the road and beat BYU 52-35 in Provo, Utah, while the Tigers lost a 48-34 shootout to No. 7 Ole Miss in Oxford.

Auburn's previous game against Arkansas was one of the team's three most recent SEC wins, as the Tigers beat Arkansas 38-23 in Fayetteville on Oct. 16, 2021. That was followed up by a win over Ole Miss on Oct. 30, 2021. Since then, Auburn's only other SEC win came against Missouri on Sept. 24.