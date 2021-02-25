Arkansas comeback sours Auburn’s senior night

Auburn led by three at 63-60 with less than five minutes left when Arkansas’ Makayla Daniels hit a 3 to tie the game. Honesty Scott-Grayson scored on the other end, but Auburn traded the 2 for a 3 when Amber Ramirez drained a second consecutive 3-pointer for Arkansas.

After an Auburn turnover, Daniels hit another 3-pointer to mark Arkansas’ third straight without a miss, and Arkansas took a 69-65 lead with 3:52 left.

Arkansas moved to 18-7 on the season with the win and 8-6 in the SEC.

Auburn fell to 5-17 and 0-14.

Thompson led Auburn in a heroic effort with 22 points and 18 rebounds in her final game at home.

Williams-Flournoy said her teammates played hard to try to earn a Senior Night win for Thompson.

“They did,” she said. “Our numbers are short. They’re tired. They’re out there steady trying to push and get after it for her. They know how important it is.”

Auburn closes to the season at Tennessee next, before the team’s last hurrah together at the SEC Tournament.

Thompson was recognized before the game as Auburn’s lone senior, and honored for her illustrious career on the Plains. Last week, Thompson broke Auburn’s all-time career rebounding record. She already held the record for most double-doubles in program history.

