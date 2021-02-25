Arkansas comeback sours Auburn’s senior night

It was a bit like the rest of the season for Auburn women’s basketball.
The Tigers fought. The Tigers clawed. They showed flashes of strength and stared adversity in the eye.
But once again, it wasn’t enough.
Visiting Arkansas charged back from down double digits, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers during a pivotal stretch in the fourth quarter, and ultimately broke Auburn’s heart with a 74-69 win for the Razorbacks on Thursday night.
“I thought we gave it everything we could tonight,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “Arkansas is a very good team and they’re a team that you have to defend. I thought we did some really good things and we made some great defensive stops. When we made a few mishaps, they knocked those down.
“But I can’t take anything from my team tonight. They played extremely hard.”
Auburn celebrated senior Unique Thompson earlier in the night, before her final home game in Auburn Arena.
The Tigers fought to send their star out on a sweet note. Seeking its first SEC win, Auburn led 30-29 at halftime, and led by as many as 10 late in the third quarter.
But Arkansas charged back late, sinking big shots to earn its 18th win this season.
Auburn led by three at 63-60 with less than five minutes left when Arkansas’ Makayla Daniels hit a 3 to tie the game. Honesty Scott-Grayson scored on the other end, but Auburn traded the 2 for a 3 when Amber Ramirez drained a second consecutive 3-pointer for Arkansas.
After an Auburn turnover, Daniels hit another 3-pointer to mark Arkansas’ third straight without a miss, and Arkansas took a 69-65 lead with 3:52 left.
Arkansas moved to 18-7 on the season with the win and 8-6 in the SEC.
Auburn fell to 5-17 and 0-14.
Thompson led Auburn in a heroic effort with 22 points and 18 rebounds in her final game at home.
Williams-Flournoy said her teammates played hard to try to earn a Senior Night win for Thompson.
“They did,” she said. “Our numbers are short. They’re tired. They’re out there steady trying to push and get after it for her. They know how important it is.”
Auburn closes to the season at Tennessee next, before the team’s last hurrah together at the SEC Tournament.
Thompson was recognized before the game as Auburn’s lone senior, and honored for her illustrious career on the Plains. Last week, Thompson broke Auburn’s all-time career rebounding record. She already held the record for most double-doubles in program history.