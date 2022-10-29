Arkansas just goes back to ‘bread and butter’ while Auburn ‘didn’t have a good enough plan’

It only took Arkansas 30 minutes of game time to feel comfortable just going back to what it’s done all season.

“We kind of went back to our bread and butter,” said Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman on his team’s second-half adjustments. “Inside-outside zone and ran a little counter against them.”

Auburn, despite the bye week before and plenty of time for preparation, didn’t seem to have a proper response.

That was Pittman’s message after the game: his team's “bread and butter” was enough to get the job done. In the other interview room, Bryan Harsin’s answer didn’t line up.

“We didn’t have a good enough plan and play well enough to beat a good football team,” Harsin said.

On the other side of the ball, Auburn’s offensive failures also prevailed in a 41-27 loss to Arkansas.

It seemed earlier this season that Auburn’s issue was its ability to score in the second half, but that problem has given way into the larger issue of struggling to score. The Tigers seem unable to finish drives, eating up clock and yardage, while not making anything happen on the scoreboard.

Robby Ashford had as good a game as he’s had all season, going 24-for-33 for 285 yards with a touchdown pass. It was also his first turnover-free game ever. He rushed for 87 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Auburn still couldn’t compete with three-loss Arkansas.

Harsin said the team’s “work” isn’t enough to get the job done. That’s been the case all season, not just against Arkansas.

Of 99 drives this season, Auburn punted in 36 of those, compared to scoring on just 22 touchdowns and 10 field goals. The Tigers are scoring in roughly a third of their drives.

Only 26.3% of Auburn’s drives have made it to the red zone. Of its 26 trips into the red zone this season, Auburn failed to score four times. Six of those trips ended in a field goal instead of a touchdown.

Of those times they failed to score, two were due to interceptions. Against Penn State, Auburn even capped off a drive with a turnover on downs inside the red zone. Auburn is punting roughly a third of the time and only a quarter of its drives are successful enough to reach the red zone.

That isn’t a recipe for success.

“It’s always frustrating when we know we can get out there and put the ball in the end zone and we don’t,” Ashford said. “At the end of the day, we’ve just got to execute. It’s frustrating. Every loss, it stings.”

Despite any continued improvement that Ashford sees in himself, he preached what has been the message all season: Auburn’s execution is not enough to get the job done.

“It just comes down to execution, just 11 guys doing their assignments and we’ve just got to execute better when we get down there,” Ashford said. “We kind of executed too late…We’ve just got to play out part, do what we know to do and just do what we’re coached to do.”