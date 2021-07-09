Armani “AD” Diamond hopes to prove he’s a hidden gem at defensive back for Auburn

One of Auburn’s last additions to its December signing period is someone hoping to become the steal of the class.
Blount cornerback Armani “AD” Diamond popped on the Tigers’ radar in the lead-up to the December signing period, which occurred in part due to an excellent showing during practices for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. His success led to a late offer from Auburn and set Diamond on the path toward fulfilling his goal of playing SEC football.
Diamond may have been a late addition for the Tigers, but those back at Blount believe he’ll quickly prove himself as a capable defensive back.
“I tell you what, when the lights come on this kid shines as bright as any other kid in the state,” Blount principal Jerome Woods said. “I would say that watching him in practice and watching him in games is like two different kids. When game time is on, this kid's a ballhawk. I think he's going to be one of the steals if not the steal of this signing class for Auburn.”
‘He has it’
Diamond entered last summer with several Group of 5 offers, including one from Louisiana Tech, the school he committed to on May 27. He worked through the summer in preparation for a big senior season, and while Blount head coach Lev Holly characterized him as laid back, that doesn’t mean he eased through his training.
Holly noted Diamond has a high football IQ, and that plus his natural athleticism makes him well-equipped to make plays at any given moment. Once his senior season got underway last fall, Diamond proved as much.
Diamond was outstanding playing both ways for the Leopards last fall and ended the year with 25 tackles, 21 pass break-ups and seven interceptions; 38 receptions for 759 yards and six touchdowns; and 21 punt returns for 462 yards and one score.
He was especially impressive in Blount’s second-round victory over Eufaula, as the senior returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, brought another back 40 yards to set up another Blount touchdown and caught five passes for 128 yards in the Leopards’ 41-28 victory.
“People just didn't throw his way. They stayed away from him, and when they did go at him he made them pay. He's a lot more physical than people think, too. He grasps it and he understands it,” Holly said of Diamond, who was named a first team All-State athlete. “It's crazy, man. He just takes the game over. That's one of those things that you just have to really — it ain't nothing that you can teach, you know? If it's in you it's you, and he has it.”
Shining on the big stage
Diamond’s play during the regular season undoubtedly caught college coaches’ attention, but anyone who still had doubts didn’t by the time early December rolled around.
Diamond was among the players who participated in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, an annual exhibition featuring both states’ top players which includes a week of practice prior to the matchup.
Diamond found himself right at home as part of a defensive backfield that included Auburn signee Juwan Gaston, Alabama signee Kool-Aid McKinstry and Georgia signee Kamari Lassiter, and during drills Diamond consistently showed he was just as capable as the rest of the group.
Holly was on hand helping coach the Alabama team, which beat the Mississippi team 19-7, and he was struck by how Diamond fit right in among the best of the best.
Diamond’s play in the All-Star game caught the attention of Auburn’s coaches, who offered him with the early signing period in sight. Now with the chance to fulfill the objective of playing in the SEC, he flipped from the Bulldogs and signed with the Tigers, joining Blount teammate Lee Hunter as one of Auburn’s 12 early signees.
Holly explained that Auburn was strategic in its late pursuit of his standout defensive back.
“Auburn kept that to the vest. They didn't go out — we knew it was going to happen,” Holly said. “They jumped in really, really late when Armani made an official [visit], but they already had it in the works. They felt like they were going to get a steal. They felt like if they came out, there was going to be somebody else that was going to try to jump in and get him. I think they did a really good job recruiting him and just told him to be patient and he was.”
Diamond steps in as part of a reloaded Auburn secondary that added four high school prospects this offseason as well as West Virginia’s Dreshun Miller, Vanderbilt’s Donovan Kaufman, Southeast Missouri State’s Bydarrius Knighten and Hutchinson Community College’s Roterius Torrence.
Diamond joined the Tigers this summer and has been preparing to make the most of his first fall as a college football player. While Holly acknowledges his former standout has plenty of work ahead of him, he believes in time he’ll prove to be a valuable late addition.
“They have a really skilled DB that's coming in that's going to be very impactful. Once he gets it — once he finds out what the system and what they're trying to do, it ain't going to surprise me if he works his way in to be a contributor from day one,” Holly said. “I can see him being a first team All-SEC [player]. He's going to have a chance to do it. Once he figures it out and sees the scope of the land, he's going to be just fine.”