Armani “AD” Diamond hopes to prove he’s a hidden gem at defensive back for Auburn

Diamond was among the players who participated in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, an annual exhibition featuring both states’ top players which includes a week of practice prior to the matchup.

Diamond found himself right at home as part of a defensive backfield that included Auburn signee Juwan Gaston, Alabama signee Kool-Aid McKinstry and Georgia signee Kamari Lassiter, and during drills Diamond consistently showed he was just as capable as the rest of the group.

Holly was on hand helping coach the Alabama team, which beat the Mississippi team 19-7, and he was struck by how Diamond fit right in among the best of the best.

Diamond’s play in the All-Star game caught the attention of Auburn’s coaches, who offered him with the early signing period in sight. Now with the chance to fulfill the objective of playing in the SEC, he flipped from the Bulldogs and signed with the Tigers, joining Blount teammate Lee Hunter as one of Auburn’s 12 early signees.

Holly explained that Auburn was strategic in its late pursuit of his standout defensive back.