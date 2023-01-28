As Auburn bids farewell to Big 12/SEC Challenge, a look at how it’s fared

When Auburn touches down in Morgantown, West Virginia, for its contest against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, it’ll mark the beginning of an end.

The matchup, which tips off at 11 a.m., will be the Tigers’ last in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’ll be West Virginia’s last game in the challenge, too, as this weekend marks the final installment of what came to be a decade ago, with the SEC pivoting to a similar set up with the Atlantic Coast Conference next year.

“I like the series,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Thursday. “I like this format. Auburn has held its own in this series. We’ve been in it, and we’ve had some really good wins for the league. This will be a real challenge in Morgantown.”

The Tigers’ opponent is one that — despite an eight-loss record and only two conference wins — is highly regarded from a rankings standpoint because of a top-heavy Big 12.

West Virginia sits at No. 28 in KenPom, and No. 29 in the NET, ahead of its matchup with Auburn, meaning the Tigers have a chance to notch a Quad 1 win in a season where their schedule has made those hard to come by.

“This is a team that’s in the field,” Pearl said, “and this is very, very much — would be very similar to — a first-round NCAA Tournament type game, as was last night (against Texas A&M).”

As hungry as West Virginia may be, history bodes well for Auburn in the scope of the conferences’ face-off.

Both squads are sub-.500 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but there is still a stark difference between their successes. Auburn is 3-4 all-time in the challenge, while West Virginia is 2-6.

The Tigers have also pulled off better marks against foes who have better results in the challenge. Auburn’s opponents — Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Iowa State, Baylor and Texas Tech — are a combined 34-20, winning 62.9% of their games.

West Virginia’s opponents — Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M — are still above .500, but barely, at a combined record of 23-20.

Two of the Tigers’ three wins have come under a similar circumstance to Saturday, with a top-25 Auburn team beating unranked foes. It won against Oklahoma (2020-21) and Iowa State (2019-20) at home. Its other win came at TCU in 2017.

Beating the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth is an outlier of sorts, as three of Auburn’s four defeats have come on the road. By that metric alone, the results clearly don’t favor the Tigers when they travel. But they don’t favor West Virginia at home, either.

While the Mountaineers two Big 12/SEC Challenge wins came in the confines of WVU Coliseum, they still have more losses than victories at home in the challenge, giving up wins to Florida, Kentucky and LSU.

Auburn has also never lost when it is ranked. Four of West Virginia’s losses came as a top-25 team, and it lost its only matchup as an unranked squad against a ranked opponent.

Even with recent histories — both of West Virginia’s lack of success this season and in the challenge — favoring Auburn, this isn’t a game it can take lightly. A win would mean the Tigers’ second-best victory in both KenPom and NET rankings, bolstering its resume for March as a daunting schedule looms.

“It’s a big challenge, with the Big 12 being a great conference this year,” Auburn guard Zep Jasper said. “It’s always a great conference, but this will be a Quad One win if we can get it. I believe they’re a top-50 type of team. I believe those guys will be looking forward to playing us, too, especially being a ranked team.

“The SEC/Big 12 is a point to prove, and I feel like we have a point to prove that we’re on top, and win more games than the Big 12.”