Frank Thomas began his remarks Saturday with a request.

“All my-ex teammates, I would like all of you to stand,” Thomas said. “Football, baseball, I want all of you guys to stand.”

As bodies rose, the faces peppered the room. Former MLB All-Star Gregg Olson was there, as were baseball teammates Clark Preble and Joe Siwa, who drove from as far as Omaha, Nebraska, to get there. Lee Mark Sellers, who played football with Thomas, was also in attendance.

“I just want to say thank you guys for everything,” Thomas said. “You’ve meant a lot to me and my life, my growth — everything. I’m so proud to have so many of you present today, because you think about something like this, that has happened so long in my life, that I’ve had a lot of accomplishments. I’ve had a lot of things go on, but to see you guys back, it means a lot.”

Saturday’s statue unveiling was a celebration of Thomas; one of Auburn’s greatest athletes of all-time and arguably the most successful professional athlete in the school’s history. But those in attendance would’ve been remiss to not recognize a requited level of gratitude from the Hall of Famer.

Thomas grew into a man at Auburn, he said, and he thanked those on the Plains who played and coached alongside him, but he also took a moment to thank “where it all started,” with former Columbus High School coach Bobby Howard.

Howard, who was in attendance, spent 31 seasons helming the baseball program at Columbus High and won 12 state titles. He’s currently a coach at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida.

“He just always had that passion to hit,” Howard told the Opelika-Auburn News. “I just give him all the credit.”

Thomas explained Saturday that, growing up in Columbus, he wasn’t even sure he wanted to play baseball.

“I love football, I was good at it,” Thomas said. “But when I talked on that baseball field, I was great at it. And that man pushed me to new heights.”

One of the multiple former Auburn coaches in attendance was Hal Baird, who was Thomas’ head baseball coach. He spoke at length for 20 minutes about the significance of Thomas and his time at Auburn. He also told a story about Pat Dye, who recruited Thomas to Auburn to play tight end.

In 1987, Baird’s office phone rang. It was Dye on the other end. Thomas had suffered an injury and was mulling a decision to focus solely on baseball, putting his football scholarship in question.

“‘Hey,’” Baird recalled Dye saying, “‘can Frank Thomas take care of his family in baseball?’”

Baird replied: “‘Oh yeah, Coach, he’s going to be a surefire, first-rounder and maybe an all-timer.’”

Dye gave Baird an “OK,” and then the line clicked. The rest of Thomas’ Auburn career was sponsored by his football scholarship, even though he never put on pads again.

“He pushed me to go to baseball,” Thomas said of Dye. “He said, ‘Yes, I think you could go to the NFL, maybe play three or four years. But I think you can make baseball a career.’ And he was right.”

PHOTOS: Frank Thomas statue unveiling