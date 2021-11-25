As Auburn looks for upset over Alabama, here's a look back at major Iron Bowl upsets

As we’ve seen over the years, truly anything can happen in the Iron Bowl.

Favorites and underdogs often don’t amount to much when Alabama and Auburn meet, and as the two teams close in on their 86th meeting it’s become apparent upsets are always in play. Since 2000, the lower-ranked team has won six of the 19 games in which at least one team was ranked, with three of those victories coming in the past eight years.

“No matter whether you're the underdog or the favorite, whether you're playing for a championship or not, the game still has its highlights,” said Tommy Tuberville, who went 7-3 in the Iron Bowl as Auburn’s head coach. “You're going to get an unusual performance out of somebody. You don't know who it's going to be; you just hope it's enough because somebody's going to step up.”

Tuberville was on both sides of the Iron Bowl upset over the years. The No. 17 Tigers fell to the Crimson Tide 31-7 in 2001, but in 2002 unranked Auburn topped No. 9 Alabama 17-7 and in 2005 No. 11 Auburn took down No. 8 Alabama 28-18.

Let’s take a look back at 10 Iron Bowl upsets going back over the last 35 years of the rivalry:

2019: No. 16 Auburn 48, No. 5 Alabama 45