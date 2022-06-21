As Auburn tries to battle back from the brink, Butch Thompson finds advice from coaches who've done it before

OMAHA, Neb. — Butch Thompson was sitting in his hotel room Sunday night, wondering.

Of the past 40 College World Series Champions, only four of them have lost their first game in Omaha.

It’s something Thompson mentioned following Auburn’s Saturday loss to Ole Miss — “It’s a tall order,” Thompson said then — and now his team was in the same position. But he wondered, who were the four?

In 1998, Mike Gillespie did it with Southern California. In 2010, it was Ray Tanner with South Carolina, and in 2006 and 2018, it was Pat Casey with Oregon State.

“I was, like, OK, Pat Casey did it in ‘06 and ‘18, and Tanner did it in ‘10,” Thompson recalled Monday. “How about I call them tonight since I’m sitting here?”

Thompson said both Casey and Tanner got back to him with “paragraphs” that walked him through their teams’ journeys.

Tanner’s 2010 South Carolina team lost 4-3 in its first game against Oklahoma, but won six straight against Arizona State, Oklahoma, Clemson and UCLA to eventually clinch its title. The Gamecocks’ second win over the Sooners was a 3-2 win in 12 innings, and their title-clinching game against the Bruins was a 2-1 win in 11.

Casey’s first team, in 2006, lost to Miami, but eventually beat the Hurricanes, Georgia and Rice in four contests to advance to a three-game series against North Carolina. In 2018, the Beavers lost their first game to North Carolina, but beat the Tar Heels, Washington and Mississippi State in four games to advance to a three-game series and eventual title against Arkansas.

“Those men,” Thompson said, “It was like they were excited to hear from me and they’re like ‘Yeah, this is what we did. This is what we talked about. This became our focus.’”

Thompson didn’t divulge any specifics — “I said I was going to save it for my book some day” — but it was “nothing you’ve never heard before,” Thompson said, and the Auburn skipper thought the advice confirmed how his staff had built their team and program.

“It’s more about will,” Thompson said. “It’s more about taking risk as opposed to just sitting back and letting the game happen. You’ve got to go get wins instead of laying back and hoping a win will fall in your lap. So we’ve got to just keep attacking.

“I think we’ve had the right messaging. The club’s built well, chemistry-wise and we need some breaks, and we just need some guys to continue to put us in good position, play good ball, but we’ve got to keep going for it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.