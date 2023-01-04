As Chance Westry's minutes dwindle, Bruce Pearl has 'no doubts' about his future

For the first time since his collegiate debut Nov. 15, Auburn freshman Chance Westry didn’t record a minute of play when his team took the floor.

In last week’s 61-58 win against Auburn, Westry was a DNP, something Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl discussed Monday ahead of No. 22 Auburn’s matchup with Georgia on Wednesday.

“First of all, he’s handled it terrific,” Pearl said of Westry. “Chance Westry is going to be a great player in this program. He missed the entire fall. He had pretty good, major knee surgery. He came back and he wasn’t what he was before his injury and what he was this summer.”

Pearl and Westry both underwent a knee procedure with Dr. James Andrews in early October, and it sidelined the latter of the two for most of the fall. Westry didn’t make his Auburn debut until its contest against Winthrop three games into the season.

A four-star prospect, Westry came to Auburn highly touted, but he’s dealt with a microcosm of trouble early in his career, first with the injury, then with acclimating to his role on the floor. That’s something Pearl indicated earlier this season was a result of Westry’s versatility.

Listed as a guard, the 6-foot-6 freshman was playing minutes at point guard, shooting guard and small forward.

“Right now, he’s struggling to know what we’re doing and I probably need to get him at one position, because that’s just too much to be playing all that stuff,” Pearl said of Westry following Auburn’s win against Northwestern. “I’ve got to figure that out.”

Westry ultimately landed in the point guard rotation, but he’s seen a decrease in minutes since the Tigers beat the Wildcats in Cancún. Aside from an 18-minute performance against Colgate, one that saw Westry log a career-high eight points, he’s averaged 7.2 minutes per game since Auburn played Northwestern.

Those fewer minutes have also coincided with some notable performances from fellow freshman guard Tre Donaldson, who has seemingly carved out a role as backup point guard since Auburn’s win against Georgia State on Dec. 14. Donaldson has averaged 16.3 minutes per game since that win against the Panthers.

“At this point, then, you’ve got to look at the guys that are able to be out there and go ‘OK, we’re going to go with them right now,’” Pearl said. “Right now, (Westry)’s just working to get back to 100%. I have no doubts about his future in this program.”