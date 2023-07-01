It’s not every day that the gym at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn is full of elite collegiate and professional basketball players — but it does happen for three days each summer.

Former Auburn point guard Jared Harper returned to host his three-day youth basketball camp there again Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the school opening its doors for a third year to develop young players in the Auburn area.

Harper brought along his younger brother and current Auburn player, Jalen Harper, in addition to the Tigers’ Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell and touted team newcomer Aden Holloway. He also brings along coaches out of Atlanta, so it’s a camp that works to combine on-court stars and knowledgeable trainers to provide a wealth of knowledge to the players that come each year.

Lee-Scott athletic director and head boys basketball coach William Johnson enjoys seeing athletes give back to the community and loves that his school can join in to build that experience.

“I think it’s super cool to bring these guys on campus,” Johnson said. “Jared does a great job. That whole staff for that whole camp, they really do a tremendous job.”

Johnson’s own children attend the camp and while some of the younger attendees may not grasp what kind of star is teaching them for the day, he enjoys seeing kids from around Auburn learn from players they have grown up watching.

“It creates a really fun atmosphere. They’ve watched some of these guys go into the NBA Draft and different things,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if the kids really realize who these guys are, but it’s pretty neat to watch them come back and interact and really give back to the Auburn community.”

Drafted by the Phoenix Suns out of college before spending a year with the Knicks and then the Pelicans, Harper now plays overseas in the Euroleague. He uses that wealth of experience to teach his campers — and it’s no easy camp.

Beginning at 9 a.m. and going until 3 p.m., Harper and the staff run drills and work with their campers for what amounts to a full day of basketball.

Johnson said it’s easy to find camps that just “go through the motions,” but Harper’s is special because of the energy and attention devoted. The coaches are attentive to the kids and Johnson can see how hard they work to make it fun for everyone involved.

For him, it’s cool to talk with Harper about his “experiences, the differences in the games and having multiple opportunities,” since that career has involved so many unique stops along the way. Even more than the fact that he enjoys those conversations he’s able to have with the pros, he loves being able to see the impact on each camper’s face at the end of the day.

“I love watching the faces of these kids when they get to hang out with these guys and the smiles,” Johnson said. “Like I said it’s a phenomenal camp. It’s as good as there is.”