AUSTIN, Texas — Auburn sophomore Favour Ashe finished eighth in the men’s 100 meters and senior Dontavious Hill was twelfth in the high jump during day three of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

Ashe, who equaled the school record of 9.96 during Wednesday’s semifinal rounds crossed the finish line Friday in 10.02. The time was the sixth-fastest ever ran in the event in school history. Ashe’s two races at the championships, combined with a 10.03 earlier this season gives him three of the seven fastest times ever at AU. The race featured seven athletes that ran under 10 seconds and was won by Texas Tech’s Courtney Lindsey in 9.89.

Competing in his second-consecutive outdoor championships, Hill cleared the opening height of 2.06m/6-9 on his first attempt before passing at 2.11m/6-11. Hill made 2.16m/7-1 on his second jump and on his next height of 2.21m/7-3 almost cleared the bar but unfortunately clipped it with his heels to exit the event.

Auburn closed the men’s championships with five All-America honors. Joining Ashe and Hill were hammer throwers Kyle Moison, Kyle Brown and Erik Ebel who were all honorable mention. The Tigers finished tied for 68th place on the men’s side in the team standings.

Auburn junior transfer Sanaa Barnes will compete in the women’s high jump on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT. ESPN2 will televise live the final day of the championships.