Ashford shines in spots in Auburn’s opening win over Mercer

Lightning kept Auburn and Mercer off the field late Saturday, but before an hour and 27 minutes’ worth of weather delays, the Tigers had already gotten some electricity from an unsuspecting source in Robby Ashford.
Ashford was Auburn’s No. 2 quarterback coming into the day. QB1 TJ Finley was “the focus” of the week’s game prep, head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday.
But by the time Saturday’s contest was called, Ashford showed flashes in limited time. He threw for 100 yards and ran for 68 more while logging the Tigers’ biggest plays of the night in a 42-16 win against the Bears.
Although Finley settling into the starting quarterback role may have been a key part of game prep for Mercer, it was evident early that some effort went into involving Ashford, too. He took his first snap on the fourth play of the game, an eight-yard gain on a zone-read.
Plays in which Ashford generated for the offense averaged 18.6 yards per play before the delay, including a 49-yard run in the second quarter, the longest by a quarterback in program history since John Franklin III had an 80-yard run against Louisiana-Monroe in 2016. Ashford also hurled a 56-yard completion to Ja’Varrius Johnson on his second pass attempt.
Production looked fairly even between Finley and Ashford through one half, as the LSU transfer provided the arms and the Oregon transfer the legs. Finley was 8-for-11 passing with 100 yards and a touchdown pass, and Ashford had yet to log a passing attempt but he looked great on the ground, logging five rushing attempts for all 68 of his rush yards.
Finley’s day took a turn when he threw an interception with 1:29 left in the first half, which turned into Mercer’s first points of the evening eight plays later. After starting the day 8-for-9, Finley was 1-for-4 on his last five attempts. He finished 9-for-15 with 112 yards.
Ahead of Ashford in rushing success was Tank Bigsby, who eclipsed 2,000 career rush yards with a 147-yard, two-touchdown performance. The running back received the ball on the first play after the weather delay and logged his longest run of the night, a 39-yard touchdown.
Jarquez Hunter had a relatively quiet night with eight carries for 34 yards, but he was an effective presence at the goal line, as he had X touchdowns. He became the first Tiger with a 3-touchdown game since Boobee Whitlow did the same against Mississippi State in 2019.
Nine different Tigers recorded a rush attempt, and none of them produced negative net yardage.
The Auburn defense had a relatively successful night, as a week after Mercer put up 625 yards and 66 points, it was held to 271 yards and 16 points. It averaged four yards per play and was 8-for-18 (44.4%) on third-down attempts.
Linebacker Cam Riley recorded a career-high 15 tackles after logging 14 tackles in 2021.
