Assessing Auburn's needs at the beginning of the transfer portal period

“This is without me talking to recruiting yet to kinda find out where we are with the high school recruits,” Freeze said during his Nov. 29 introductory press conference. “I do believe in building with high school kids and filling in with the portal. Can we do that in year one? I’m not sure yet. So I would anticipate it being heavier toward the portal.”

With 700-plus players reported entering the portal on day one, here’s a look at the most intriguing positions for Auburn in the portal in the coming months.

Offensive line

For months, the offensive line has been Auburn’s most glaring need, and it becomes even more glaring in the wake of this season.

Six seniors — five of which were consistently starting last season — are set to depart. Nick Brahms, Austin Troxell, Brandon Council, Kilian Zierer, Alec Jackson and Brenden Coffey are all out the door, and they’re joined by Keiondre Jones, who’s entering the transfer portal.

Without those six, only five lineman who got snaps last season remain. Kam Stutts, a super senior who’s yet to announce any plans beyond returning, logged the third-most snaps of any Auburn offensive lineman in 2022. Tate Johnson started four games at center before suffering a season-ending injury and Jalil Irvin, another super senior, has yet to announce any other plans. Colby Smith and Avery Jernigan logged a combined two snaps.

Jones did leave the door open for an Auburn return, but even with him, the Tigers would need to add several lineman for depth. They have pledges from two four-star linemen — Auburn High’s Brayden Joiner and Clay Wedin — but experience is lacking in all cases.

In a lot of ways, Freeze and Auburn can offer something many Power Five schools can’t in the way of immediate playing time, but it’ll be worth noting how much success Freeze’s staff can find on this side of the line in the portal. The bar is low, at the least, as Bryan Harsin’s 2022 class didn’t bring in any offensive linemen from the portal.

Wide receiver

Some of the intrigue of this position lies in the fact that Auburn is reportedly getting some immediate gains.

Sophomores Landen King and Tar’Varish Dawson have both reportedly removed their names from the portal. Both had entered prior to Harsin’s firing at Auburn. But still, the Tigers are set to lose Shedrick Jackson due to eligibility, and Ze’Vian Capers and Dazalin Worsham have both reportedly entered the portal.

With a change in scheme, this position will be used much differently under Freeze than Harsin, and with leading receiving Ja’Varrius Johnson returning, but not much behind him, added experience would be a premium.

Two names of note are Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas and Clemson’s EJ Williams. Both have reportedly entered the portal and both are east Alabama natives.

Thomas, a Eufaula product, was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver in 2022, and averaged 14.2 yards per catch. He posted six catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn. He also tweeted Monday evening that he’d received an offer from the Tigers.

Williams, a Central-Phenix City product, had seven catches for 70 yards this year, his lowest marks in both categories in three seasons. As a freshman, he logged 24 grabs for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

Edge rusher

The immediate need here is almost as dire as offensive line, with Derick Hall and Eku Leota both gone and not much behind them, especially now that Joko Willis is in the portal.

Beyond Dylan Brooks, Auburn has commitments from four-star Ashley Williams and three-star Opelika product Brenton Williams, the latter of which told the Opelika-Auburn News last week that he committed to Auburn because of the school. It’s unclear where Ashley Williams’ pledge stands.

It appears that Auburn’s keying in on two five-stars in Qua Russaw and James Smith, both Carver products up the road in Montgomery. Russaw is the No. 7 edge rusher nationally, according to 247Sports, but like with a lot of these positions, experience will be at a premium.

Linebacker

Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner are both expected to return, but behind them, there’s not much experience.

Desmond Tisdol had the fourth-most snaps of any Auburn linebacker in 2022 — a whopping 46 snaps.

Auburn does have warm bodies. Five other linebackers are slated to return along with Riley, Steiner and Tisdol but experience would be an added bonus if the Tigers can pull from the portal.

Tight end

In all likelihood, tight ends won’t play as significant a role for Auburn under Freeze as it did for Harsin, but with John Samuel Shenker’s eligibility running out, there’s a lack of experience.

Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal both logged triple-digit snaps in 2022, and Brandon Fraizer and Micah Riley-Ducker had even fewer behind them.

One of Auburn’s first offers Monday came for FIU Rivaldo Fairweather, who was the Panthers’ second-leading receiver in 2022 and was top 20 nationally among FBS tight ends in receiving yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

This is probably the lone spot on this list where portal pickups won’t be crucial, but additions like Fairweather could be an added bonus.