Auburn men's basketball has made an addition to its coaching staff, as Texas Tech assistant Corey Williams updated his personal Twitter account Friday to indicate he's on the Tigers' staff.

Williams' account shows him sporting an Auburn lapel pin in his profile picture. His cover image also shows an Auburn graphic that says "Auburn welcomes Corey Williams" and gives him the title of assistant coach.

The news of an imminent Williams hire was reported Friday morning, On3 initially reporting the news. Auburn247, AL.com and Auburn Rivals later corroborated those reports.

Williams has spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, including a brief stint as the program's interim head coach during this year's Big 12 Tournament. His 20-plus year career as a college basketball coach has seen him take assistant roles at Arkansas, Florida State, Oral Roberts and his alma mater, Oklahoma State. He also spent five seasons helming Stetson, mustering a 30.4% win percentage during that tenure.

A Georgia native, Williams parlayed his Oklahoma State playing career into six years of professional basketball. He was drafted No. 33 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1992 NBA Draft, and played for them and the Timberwolves. He was a rookie on the Michael Jordan-led Bulls team that captured its third-straight NBA title. He also played for two now defunct semi-pro teams and spent three seasons with the Taiwanese Dacin Tigers.

Williams' time at Arkansas saw him on Eric Musselman's staff for two seasons. He helped Arkansas land the fifth-best recruiting class in the nation for 2020; a group that led to the program advancing to the Elite 8 that season.

He also spent six years on Leonard Hamilton's staff at Florida State, a time in which the Seminoles won their first ACC Championship and had four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

The addition of Williams comes as Wes Flanigan is reportedly out as an assistant on Bruce Pearl's staff. Though no official announcement was ever made, multiple local outlets have reported for multiple weeks that Flanigan was departing to take a job on Chris Beard's Ole Miss staff.

Both of Auburn's recent decommitments, Labaron Philon and Peyton Marshall, said staff changes were a factor in their decisions.