Associated Press predicts Auburn’s Sunisa Lee will win gold as Olympics open

Lee has been heralded as the best in the world on bars going into the Tokyo Games. A first-place finish on bars in the team finals would help Team USA in its quest to earn gold. She should also be a big boost for the team on beam, the other event she won at team trials ahead of Biles after a rare Biles fall. Auburn head coach Jeff Graba this week said he expects Lee will be picked to throw her routine on floor as well, though Team USA may use a different vaulter in the team finals.

After team finals, the focus shifts to the all-around individual finals July 29, then the individual event finals Aug. 1-3.

Qualification is Sunday and will stand as a huge hurdle for Lee on the road to gold: Only the top two qualifiers from each nation make the individual event finals, meaning Lee will be competing in qualification against her own stacked U.S. team for spots in the event finals.

She’ll look to repeat her performance at team trials, where she finished second in the all-around and in that case would advance to the all-around finals, and she finished first on bars and beam, which would be good enough to send her to the event finals for those disciplines in Tokyo.