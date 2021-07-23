Associated Press predicts Auburn’s Sunisa Lee will win gold as Olympics open

Auburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee is in Tokyo, a few flips from a dream.
According to the media, the odds are she won’t be leaving the Olympics empty handed.
The Associated Press predicts Lee will win gold with Team USA in the team finals and win individual gold on bars in the event finals, as the organization released predictions from its beat writers this week before the opening ceremonies got under way Friday.
The AP also picked Lee to win silver in the all-around event finals.
Lee is signed with Auburn and plans to compete with the Tigers starting next season. She stands among the best gymnasts in the world, and on the biggest stage at the Tokyo Olympics, she could prove herself as a star name next to Simone Biles and the rest of her Team USA teammates.
She finished second in the all-around at the U.S. Team Trials in June, finishing behind only Biles to automatically earn her spot on Team USA’s roster in Tokyo.
The team finals Tuesday will mark Lee’s first crack at a gold medal. The AP picked Biles, Lee and the team of American stars to win gold, ahead Russia, who they picked to take silver, and China, who they picked to take bronze.
After team finals, gymnasts have their shot at individual gold at the event finals for bars, beam, vault and floor, plus all-around, where they’ll throw their skills on all those events again.
Lee has been heralded as the best in the world on bars going into the Tokyo Games. A first-place finish on bars in the team finals would help Team USA in its quest to earn gold. She should also be a big boost for the team on beam, the other event she won at team trials ahead of Biles after a rare Biles fall. Auburn head coach Jeff Graba this week said he expects Lee will be picked to throw her routine on floor as well, though Team USA may use a different vaulter in the team finals.
After team finals, the focus shifts to the all-around individual finals July 29, then the individual event finals Aug. 1-3.
Qualification is Sunday and will stand as a huge hurdle for Lee on the road to gold: Only the top two qualifiers from each nation make the individual event finals, meaning Lee will be competing in qualification against her own stacked U.S. team for spots in the event finals.
She’ll look to repeat her performance at team trials, where she finished second in the all-around and in that case would advance to the all-around finals, and she finished first on bars and beam, which would be good enough to send her to the event finals for those disciplines in Tokyo.
The U.S. women will compete in qualifying in subdivision three, set for competition on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in Tokyo — or 1:10 a.m. early Sunday morning in Central Time in the U.S.
NBC plans to air primetime replays of the action.
See below the AP’s full prediction list for women’s gymnastics, and the live schedule for U.S. women’s gymnastics at the Olympics: