Atlanta Braves’ World Series trophy coming to Auburn’s Plainsman Park

Fans around the region celebrated last November when the Braves won the World Series and, finally, the Commissioner’s Trophy was going to Atlanta.

Now — for a visit — the trophy is coming to Auburn, too.

The Atlanta Braves are bringing the World Series trophy to an Auburn University baseball game March 29 for photo opportunities for fans, as part of the franchise’s tour carrying the trophy to sports venues and stores across the Southeast.

Auburn plays Jacksonville State on that day at 6 p.m. at Plainsman Park in Auburn. The game falls on a Tuesday. The Braves’ World Series trophy is scheduled to be on display from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Plainsman Park, allowing fans to take photos with the trophy.

Countless fans in the Auburn area rooted for the Braves to win the World Series last fall, and the fans rolled the trees at Auburn’s legendary Toomer’s Corner when the Braves won the NLCS to take the pennant for the first time since 1999 and then again when the Braves won the World Series for the first time since 1995.

The Auburn baseball team opens its season Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Texas. Auburn’s first home game is scheduled for Feb. 23 against Troy in Plainsman Park.

