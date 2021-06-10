Atlanta Falcons sign Auburn’s Jeff Holland after tryout

‘Sensei Mud’ has another chance in the league.

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Auburn defensive line star Jeff Holland after bringing him into minicamp as a tryout player, the team announced Thursday.

Holland captured the attention of Auburn fans during his time on the Plains from 2015-17, sporting that nickname and using the sack celebration to match. He’d take a bow after bringing down opposing quarterbacks.

The Falcons listed Holland as an outside linebacker.

Since leaving Auburn for the NFL in the spring of 2018, Holland has worked with the Cardinals, the Bills, the Chargers and the Rams.

Holland reunites with fellow former Auburn defensive line star Marlon Davidson, who was picked by the Falcons in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Holland fills the camp space for Atlanta left by Julio Jones, who was traded to the Titans this week for draft picks.

He’ll now work to try to make the team’s final roster for the fall.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.