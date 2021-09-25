AU Football Notebook: Caylin Newton’s big block turns the tables in Auburn’s escape

Auburn has now won 29 straight homecoming games against non-conference opponents. The last time the Tigers lost was 1990, when Brett Favre and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles topped the Tigers 13-12.

Non-conference play over

With four games now in the books, Auburn is officially done with non-conference play this season. The Tigers ended non-conference play with a 3-1 record, which stands as the first time Auburn suffered a loss in non-conference action since 2017.

Auburn now faces an usual road ahead: eight straight conference games. Excluding 2020 — when the Tigers only played SEC foes in the regular season — this will mark the Tigers’ longest stretch of consecutive conference games since 2005, when they ended the season with seven straight SEC games.

Pappoe misses game

Auburn went without star linebacker Owen Pappoe on Saturday.

Pappoe was present but not dressed out during warmups of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Pappoe suffered an apparent leg injury last week in the Tigers’ game against Penn State.

Auburn announced pregame that senior Chandler Wooten and sophomore Wesley Steiner will start against the Panthers. Linebacker Zakoby McClain missed the first half of Saturday’s game after being ejected for targeting against Penn State.