AU Football Notebook: Caylin Newton’s big block turns the tables in Auburn’s escape

Caylin Newton surely dreamed of making big plays on the big stage like his big brother on an SEC field.
Saturday, that dream came true.
Auburn’s reserve receiver and the younger brother of Cam Newton helped flip Auburn’s escape against Georgia State on Saturday, blocking a punt in the third quarter on a play that charged Auburns’ 34-24 comeback win.
Caylin Newton played quarterback at Howard before graduating from the school in three years and transferring to Auburn as a grad transfer.
Auburn trailed 24-12 with 4:56 left in the third quarter when Newton charged through the Georgia State punt team and blocked a punt that Barton Lester recovered in the end zone for an Auburn touchdown.
Auburn ultimately won on a last-minute, fourth-down touchdown pass with less than 1:00 to go before Smoke Monday returned an exclamation point in garbage time to make it a two-score game.
Homecoming heroes
Saturday’s victory added to a strong stretch of play by Auburn in its annual homecoming game.
The Tigers are now 83-8-4 all-time in homecoming games, and their victory over Georgia State marked the 30th consecutive homecoming win. The last time Auburn lost its homecoming game was 1991, when the Tigers lost to Mississippi State 24-17.
Auburn has now won 29 straight homecoming games against non-conference opponents. The last time the Tigers lost was 1990, when Brett Favre and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles topped the Tigers 13-12.
Non-conference play over
With four games now in the books, Auburn is officially done with non-conference play this season. The Tigers ended non-conference play with a 3-1 record, which stands as the first time Auburn suffered a loss in non-conference action since 2017.
Auburn now faces an usual road ahead: eight straight conference games. Excluding 2020 — when the Tigers only played SEC foes in the regular season — this will mark the Tigers’ longest stretch of consecutive conference games since 2005, when they ended the season with seven straight SEC games.
Pappoe misses game
Auburn went without star linebacker Owen Pappoe on Saturday.
Pappoe was present but not dressed out during warmups of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Pappoe suffered an apparent leg injury last week in the Tigers’ game against Penn State.
Auburn announced pregame that senior Chandler Wooten and sophomore Wesley Steiner will start against the Panthers. Linebacker Zakoby McClain missed the first half of Saturday’s game after being ejected for targeting against Penn State.