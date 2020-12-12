AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn defense answers challenge against Mississippi State

One week after the Auburn defense was shredded by Texas A&M, the Tigers stood up to a true road challenge.
Auburn helds its own against Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense by only allowing 240 yards and one touchdown in a 24-10 victory. The outing also featured six sacks by the Tigers during a night in which they held the Bulldogs to 4-of-16 on third downs.
Auburn forced Mississippi State freshman Will Rogers to make decisions in a hurry, and more than once it cost the home team. Rogers was picked off twice — one of which led to three points — after he entered the game as the only college quarterback to throw for at least 1,000 yards and not throw a single interception in the month of November.
In all, the Bulldogs weren’t able to produce many promising drives as the minutes ticked away. Mississippi State didn’t find the end zone Saturday until there was 8:24 left in the fourth quarter when Rogers hit Austin Williams for an eight-yard score.
The Bulldogs’ 221 passing yards was their lowest output since putting up 163 against No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 31.
Bigsby comes up big
After a strong start to his freshman season, Auburn running back Tank Bigsby has been slowed the last three games due to a hip injury. On Saturday night, Bigsby looked none the worse for wear.
Bigsby was the star of the Tigers’ offense against Mississippi State, as he took 26 carries for 192 yards and one touchdown in the Auburn victory. The outing was a welcomed one for Bigsby, who hurt his hip against Tennessee and has been playing at less than full strength ever since.
In Auburn’s two games after the victory against Tennessee, Bigsby had a combined 20 carries for 115 yards. Bigsby made the plays Saturday against a vaunted Mississippi State front that entered the action fourth in the SEC by only allowing 116.8 yards per game.
Bigsby became part of elite company Saturday. According to the Auburn Observer’s Justin Ferguson, Bigsby joined Bo Jackson and Michael Dyer as the only Auburn freshmen to rush for 100 yards or more in four games.
Auburn snaps recent losing skid
Auburn’s Gus Malzahn had never lost three consecutive games as Tigers head coach entering Saturday’s game. Thanks to the Tigers’ success against Mississippi State, that remains the case.
The Tigers’ victory helped the team avoid losing their final three regular-season games for the first time since 1951 and helped avoid losing their final three SEC games since 2014. Additionally, Auburn ends the regular season with a victory for the fourth time in the last eight seasons — including the third time in the last four years.
Saturday’s victory leaves Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn with a winning record against four of the six other SEC West programs. Malzahn is 5-3 against Mississippi State, 5-3 against Texas A&M, 7-1 against Ole Miss and 7-1 against Arkansas. He has a 3-5 record against Alabama and a 3-5 record against LSU.
Coffey fills in again
The Auburn offensive line had another new starter on Saturday.
Junior offensive lineman Brenden Coffey started at right tackle and handled duties at the position throughout the night. Coffey earned his first start in the place of Brodarious Hamm, who had played through a knee injury he sustained against Tennessee but was unable to play against the Bulldogs.
Coffey was part of an Auburn offense that started slow against the Bulldogs but ended the night with 343 yards, two touchdowns and a 5-of-16 showing on third down.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn noted after the fact that Hamm tried to go against the Bulldogs but was not able to go after warm ups.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!