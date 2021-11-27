AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn defense torments Bryce Young with seven-sack effort

The Auburn defense got after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young early and often Saturday.
Auburn sacked Young seven times in Saturday’s 24-22 quadruple-overtime thriller. The mark stood as the most sacks the Tigers have had against a Power 5 opponent since recording six against Mississippi State last December.
Auburn EDGE rusher Derick Hall led the Tigers with three sacks. Colby Wooden, Marcus Harris, TD Moultry and Smoke Monday each recorded one sack in the loss.
"Coach [Derek] Mason dialed up a great scheme. We said we were going to get pressure on [Bryce Young] and get after him," Hall said. "I think we did that really well, and it showed."
McCreary’s big game
As well as the Auburn defense played for most of Saturday’s action, perhaps no one shined as brightly as senior cornerback Roger McCreary.
McCreary proved he was worthy of the shutdown corner status many have assigned to him, as he had seven tackles and four pass break-ups in the loss. The Mobile native rose to the occasion against an Alabama passing game that entered the action averaging just over 344 yards through the air.
Rare Jordan-Hare loss
Auburn pushed Alabama well past regulation Saturday but still suffered what stands as a rare home Iron Bowl loss.
Saturday night’s quadruple-overtime defeat ended a two-game winning streak versus the Crimson Tide in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It also left Auburn with three losses to Alabama in the rivalry’s last four meetings.
Bigsby breaks 1,000
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby reached a true milestone in Saturday’s game.
Bigsby’s 63 rushing yards left him with 1,003 on the season, giving him his first 1,000-yard season of his young career. As a result, Bigsby is Auburn’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Kerryon Johnson ran for 1,391 yards in 2017.
Johnson’s efforts in 2017 marked the end of a nine-year stretch during which the Tigers had a 1,000-yard rusher.
Hudson, Council back
Wide receiver Kobe Hudson and offensive guard Brandon Council were back with the Tigers for Saturday’s showdown with Alabama. Their returns came after Hudson missed one game and Council missed the last three games due to injury.
Hudson was Auburn’s leading receiver against Mississippi State on Nov. 13 with eight receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown before taking a big hit early in the fourth quarter that initially drew a targeting penalty before review overturned the call.
Hudson returned to the field before the end of the Tigers’ 43-34 loss then missed the South Carolina game the following week.
Hudson ended Saturday’s game with three receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown.
Council, meanwhile, started at left guard in Auburn’s first eight games before missing the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M on Nov. 6. The senior did not play against Mississippi State the following week.
While Hudson and Council’s availability were welcomed sights, the team had to play without Owen Pappoe for the seventh time this season.
King’s first touchdown
Auburn tight end Landen King picked an ideal time to score his first touchdown as a Tiger.
King came through in the clutch for the Tigers, as the true freshman hauled in a five-yard pass from TJ Finley to tie the game 17-17 in the first of what proved to be four overtimes.
"Landen is a guy that works really hard to be a good football player," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. "He’s a young player, so we’re excited about his future and the things he can do for us."
The catch proved to be King’s only reception in the loss.
Adjusting the OL lineup
Although Council was available, he did not get the start at left guard for the Tigers.
Auburn mixed up its offensive line against Alabama, with left tackle Kilian Zierer and left guard Tashawn Manning stepping in to start with center Nick Brahms, right guard Keiondre Jones and Brodarious Hamm maintaining their usual starting positions.
Council eventually played right guard in place of Jones for stretches of Saturday’s game.
Askew’s first start
Auburn cornerback Malcolm Askew made the most of his Senior Day on Staurday.
Askew made the first start of his college career against the Crimson Tide by taking on cornerback dueties for the Tigers. Askew did not record any statistics in the game.
Askew entered Saturday’s game having played in seven games this season and 15 in his career. During his time at Auburn, he’s recorded five career tackles.