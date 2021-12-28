AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten shows out to close senior season

BIRMINGHAM — Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten saved his best for last to close out 2021.

Wooten led the way defensively for the Tigers by racking up a game-high 12 tackles with an interception, a quarterback hurry and 0.5 tackles for loss in Tuesday’s 17-13 loss to No. 21 Houston. Wooten stepped up in place of Zakoby McClain, who opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL draft, and Owen Pappoe, who was unable to play due to injury.

Wooten’s 12 tackles ties his career-high, which he set in Auburn’s win over Georgia State on Sept. 25.

“You want to win at the end of the day. That’s why you play — that’s why you compete and give your very best to win the game, so obviously it’s disappointing from that standpoint,” Wooten said. “I don’t really get into individual stats — especially after you lose, because I’d rather have zero tackles and win, to be honest with you.”

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin praised Wooten after the game, saying he’s the type of person you want in your organization. He credited Wooten as being someone who follows through on what he says he’ll do and said Wooten has a presence that is hard to ignore.