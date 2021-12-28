AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten shows out to close senior season

BIRMINGHAM — Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten saved his best for last to close out 2021.
Wooten led the way defensively for the Tigers by racking up a game-high 12 tackles with an interception, a quarterback hurry and 0.5 tackles for loss in Tuesday’s 17-13 loss to No. 21 Houston. Wooten stepped up in place of Zakoby McClain, who opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL draft, and Owen Pappoe, who was unable to play due to injury.
Wooten’s 12 tackles ties his career-high, which he set in Auburn’s win over Georgia State on Sept. 25.
“You want to win at the end of the day. That’s why you play — that’s why you compete and give your very best to win the game, so obviously it’s disappointing from that standpoint,” Wooten said. “I don’t really get into individual stats — especially after you lose, because I’d rather have zero tackles and win, to be honest with you.”
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin praised Wooten after the game, saying he’s the type of person you want in your organization. He credited Wooten as being someone who follows through on what he says he’ll do and said Wooten has a presence that is hard to ignore.
“That guy — I would take that guy in our building 10 times out of 10 on any team I’ve ever coached, so that’s the bottom line,” Harsin said.
Losing streak continues
The end of Tuesday’s bowl offered more of the same for the Tigers to end 2021.
Auburn’s loss to Houston left the Tigers with a five-game losing streak to end Harsin’s debut season and their first losing season in nine years. The skid to close the year marks Auburn’s longest losing streak since losing five in a row in 2012, Gene Chizik’s final season as head coach.
Tuesday’s defeat also added to Auburn’s recent bowl woes. The Tigers have now lost three straight bowl games with their last win coming in the 2018 Music City Bowl against Purdue.
Shenker sets school records
Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker set two new benchmarks for the Tigers.
Shenker set new school records Tuesday for receptions by a tight end in a season and receiving yards by a tight end in a season.
Shenker’s second-quarter catch gave the senior the new school record for receptions in a season with 29. Shenker’s efforts this year topped the 28-reception mark previously set by Fred Baxter in 1991 and tied by Robert Johnson in 2002.
Later in the game, Shenker had a 41-yard reception that gave him the new yardage record. The previous mark was posted by Baxter, who had 391 yards in 1991.
Shenker ended the game with five receptions for 54 yards . His senior year concludes with 33 receptions for 413 yards and no touchdowns.
When asked Monday about returning to the football team, Shenker explained he has not made that decision yet.
“I'll focus on the rest of those decisions after this season's over,” said Shenker, who also plays baseball at Auburn.
Backups stepping up
Auburn played Tuesday’s bowl without several starters, which put the onus on others to step up.
The Tigers saw new starters at several positions against Houston, with Jalil Irvin stepping in at center for Nick Brahms, Kilian Zierer at right tackle for Brodarious Hamm, linebackers Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley for Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe, and cornerback Jaylin Simpson for Roger McCreary.
Steiner had six tackles — second on the team behind Wooten — and one quarterback hurry. Riley had five tackles, and Simpson had two.
As for Irvin and Zierer, their work helped an Auburn offense line that helped the Tigers put up 352 yards and allowed only one sack by a Cougars defense that averaged just over three per game.
Monday ejected
Auburn safety Smoke Monday’s senior season came to an early end Tuesday.
Monday was ejected with 2:28 to go in the third quarter against Houston due to a targeting penalty. Monday was initially called for a targeting penalty back in the first quarter of action, though that penalty was ultimately reversed.
Monday has now been ejected four times for targeting during his collegiate career.
Monday ended the game with five tackles and one tackle for loss. He recorded 63 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five pass break-ups and two sacks in 2021.
“He brings a lot of energy. One of our passionate leaders of this team and we feed off of that,” Wooten said of Monday. “You guys see him out there jumping around and making a bunch of plays, just a very energetic guy. It’s contagious. When you get around him it’s hard not to be like that yourself.”
Cornerback Jaylin Simpson was later ejected with 4:47 to go in the contest during what proved to be Houston’s go-ahead drive.
Auburn crowd shows up
Auburn’s status as the de fato home team wasn’t wasted by the Tigers’ fans.
Protective Stadium announced a crowd of 47,100 at Tuesday’s game, the largest in the stadium’s inaugural season. It was little surprise to see most of the people in the stadium donning blue and orange to support an Auburn team that was playing in Birmingham for the first time in six years.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke Monday about the advantage of playing a bowl in the state of Alabama.
“We’re looking forward to having a packed house because it’s a great bowl game,” Harsin said. “It’s an opportunity for our guys to finish the season and then also to do it right here in Alabama, so we’re looking forward to having the fans out there enjoying a great game and having a great atmosphere and making this one of the best bowl games of the year.”