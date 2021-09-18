AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn running back Tank Bigsby eclipses 100 yards for 4th straight game

Shivers’ absence opened the door for true freshman Jarquez Hunter, who made the most of his opportunity last week against Alabama State.

Hunter showed out against the Hornets by rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown – a 94-yard score, the longest run in program history – to add to what’s been an impressive start to his first season with the Tigers. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin later said the team gave Hunter the game ball for his play.

Hunter ended the game with nine carries for 63 yards.

Simpson, who is a second-string cornerback behind Nehemiah Pritchett, played in the season opener against Akron but limped off the field during the first half of the Tigers’ 60-10 victory.

While Auburn played without Shivers or Simpson, the Tigers did get a big boost in the return of sophomore wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, who missed the Alabama State game due to an undisclosed injury.

Johnson ended the game with one reception for three yards.

Crowd sets Auburn record

The Tigers encountered something entirely new in Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.