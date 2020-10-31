AU Notebook: Auburn rushing attack still rolling after LSU victory

Auburn’s rushing attack has been a highlight for the team in recent weeks, and on Saturday the Tigers continued to roll right along.
The Tigers eclipsed 200 rushing yards for the fourth straight game Saturday against LSU. Their success against LSU marked the team’s longest streak of 200-yard games since doing so over four times against Arkansas, Texas A&M, Georgia and UL-Monroe in 2017.
Auburn ended the afternoon with 44 carries for 206 yards for a 4.7 yards-per-carry average. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix led the way on the ground with 11 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown.
“We did some things we can build on,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said.
Auburn will look to stretch it to five straight games when it faces Mississippi State on Nov. 14. That accomplishment would mark the first time the Tigers had five straight since 2016.
Smoke ’em
Auburn scored its most points ever against LSU — before the end of the third quarter.
Tank Bigsby’s touchdown late in the third put Auburn up 42-3, topping Auburn’s previous best scoring mark against LSU at 41. Auburn scored 41 on LSU twice, in the infamous ‘Cigar Game’ in 1999 in Death Valley, and in the rout put on by Nick Marshall’s record-breaking offense in 2014 in Auburn.
“I think we played our best game. They're defending national champs,” Malzahn said. “They played really well the last two weeks, and to dismantle them like we did I think it says a lot about our overall team.”
Sherwood leaves with injury
While Auburn had plenty to celebrate Saturday, the Tigers also suffered a troubling injury.
Safety Jamien Sherwood left Saturday’s victory in the first half with an apparent injury and did not return to the game. Sherwood had registered two tackles before exiting the contest. He returned to the sidelines late in the fourth quarter with crutches and a boot on his right foot.
Jordyn Peters came in and played in Sherwood’s place and recorded four tackles.
After the game, Malzahn said he did not have an update yet on Sherwood’s status going forward.
Malzahn’s rivalry record
The win for Gus Malzahn over LSU marked his eighth win as a head coach against Auburn’s greatest three rivals.
Malzahn’s teams are now 3-5 against LSU. Malzahn is 3-4 against Alabama and 2-7 against Georgia. He’s 8-16 against the three combined.
Saturday’s win snapped a three-game losing streak for Malzahn’s teams against LSU, starting in 2017 when the Tigers blew a 20-0 lead in Death Valley.
He’s in his eighth season at Auburn. Losses against Georgia have mired Malzahn’s career, but Saturday’s win makes his record against LSU stronger.
He has a losing record against Alabama overall, but remains alongside Les Miles one of the only two head coaches in college football to have beaten Nick Saban’s Alabama three times.
Eli Stove shines
Auburn has had several different receivers step up when needed this fall. On Saturday, it was senior Eli Stove.
Stove did a little bit of everything for the Tigers, as he had five receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown, took three carries for 21 yards and also had 11 punt-return yards. Stove delivered the game’s first points early in the second quarter, taking a short pass from Bo Nix and charging to the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown reception.
“I'm just happy we got the win, honestly,” Stove said. “I might be one of the only people on the team to have beat them in 2016, and that was a long time ago. It felt really good.”
Stove entered Saturday’s action with 16 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!