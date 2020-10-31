AU Notebook: Auburn rushing attack still rolling after LSU victory

Auburn’s rushing attack has been a highlight for the team in recent weeks, and on Saturday the Tigers continued to roll right along.

The Tigers eclipsed 200 rushing yards for the fourth straight game Saturday against LSU. Their success against LSU marked the team’s longest streak of 200-yard games since doing so over four times against Arkansas, Texas A&M, Georgia and UL-Monroe in 2017.

Auburn ended the afternoon with 44 carries for 206 yards for a 4.7 yards-per-carry average. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix led the way on the ground with 11 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown.

“We did some things we can build on,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said.

Auburn will look to stretch it to five straight games when it faces Mississippi State on Nov. 14. That accomplishment would mark the first time the Tigers had five straight since 2016.

Smoke ’em

Auburn scored its most points ever against LSU — before the end of the third quarter.