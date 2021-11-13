AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s blown lead against Mississippi State a historically bad one

Those who watched Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State on Saturday the bad kind of history for the Tigers.

Per records dating back to 1967, the 25-point lead Auburn blew against Mississippi State was the largest in Auburn program history. The loss stood as an absolute stunner for the Tigers, which led 28-3 with 6:10 to go in the second quarter before the Bulldogs scored 40 of the game’s final 46 points.

Additionally, Mississippi State’s 25-point comeback was the largest in Bulldogs program history.

“They did a great job of doing good on offense, defense and special teams. They came back and made it a game and we didn’t do our part,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said. “We came out really hot, really on fire, moving the ball well, scored a lot of points and then I mean, that’s just on us for relaxing.”

Special teams woes

The Tigers’ normally reliable special teams had an afternoon to forget.

Auburn had two penalties on kick returns, had a 35-yard field goal attempt that was blocked and had a fake-punt pass that fell incomplete in the loss to Mississippi State.