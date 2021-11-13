AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s blown lead against Mississippi State a historically bad one

Those who watched Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State on Saturday the bad kind of history for the Tigers.
Per records dating back to 1967, the 25-point lead Auburn blew against Mississippi State was the largest in Auburn program history. The loss stood as an absolute stunner for the Tigers, which led 28-3 with 6:10 to go in the second quarter before the Bulldogs scored 40 of the game’s final 46 points.
Additionally, Mississippi State’s 25-point comeback was the largest in Bulldogs program history.
“They did a great job of doing good on offense, defense and special teams. They came back and made it a game and we didn’t do our part,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said. “We came out really hot, really on fire, moving the ball well, scored a lot of points and then I mean, that’s just on us for relaxing.”
Special teams woes
The Tigers’ normally reliable special teams had an afternoon to forget.
Auburn had two penalties on kick returns, had a 35-yard field goal attempt that was blocked and had a fake-punt pass that fell incomplete in the loss to Mississippi State.
"Special teams are an opportunity for us to change the game. We really didn't do that," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. "We didn't really have any plays in there that changed the game."
The biggest highlight came from punter Oscar Chapman, who boomed a 52-yard punt in the third quarter to pin the Bulldogs on their own 2-yard line. That field advantage didn’t last long, as Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led the team on a 98-yard scoring drive that helped fuel the Bulldogs’ comeback.
Deal’s first TD
Auburn tight end Luke Deal had a moment he’ll likely never forget Saturday.
Deal’s four-yard touchdown reception from Bo Nix early in the second quarter stood as Deal’s first collegiate touchdown. The sophomore ended Saturday’s game with two receptions on four targets for 14 yards.
Through 10 games this fall, Deal has 10 receptions for 75 yards this season.
Pappoe, Council out
Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe and senior offensive guard Brandon Council did not play against the Bulldogs on Saturday. Pappoe missed four games before returning for the Ole Miss game two weeks ago, while Council missed the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M last week.
In his two games back from injury, Pappoe had eight tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in five games this fall.
Chandler Wooten will once again start in Pappoe’s place. The senior started in four games while Pappoe was out and has 61 tackles – second on the team only to fellow linebacker Zakoby McClain – four tackles for loss and one pass break-up.
Council, meanwhile, started at left guard in Auburn’s first eight games before missing last week’s loss against the Aggies. Alec Jackson stepped in for Council while the rest of the starting offensive line remained intact: Austin Troxell at left tackle, Nick Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle.
Tashawn Manning started in Council’s place Saturday.
Puckett back
Sophomore defensive back Zion Puckett is back for the game against the Bulldogs. Puckett, who has primarily played safety this fall alongside Smoke Monday, left Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss last week early with an apparent injury.
Through eight games, Puckett has recorded 43 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He entered the fall after a 2020 campaign in which he recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up in 10 games.
Puckett ended Saturday’s loss with three tackles.
Sophomore Donovan Kaufman started in Puckett’s place at safety against Texas A&M. Kaufman played significant snaps Saturday at nickel and had seven tackles.
Nix hits another milestone
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix hit another personal milestone against Mississippi State.
Nix made his 34th consecutive start at quarterback, which ties the junior for the second-most QB starters dating back to 1969. Nix ties Phil Gargis, who started 34 straight games from 1974-76.
Stan White holds Auburn’s record with 45 straight starts from 1990-93.
Nix ended Saturday’s game 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns.