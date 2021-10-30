AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s defense makes Ole Miss pay on fourth down in big victory

Ole Miss’ tendency to go for broke on fourth down proved costly against Auburn.

The Tigers were unrelenting against the Rebels and forced three stops on Ole Miss’ four fourth-down plays. Those stops weighed heavily at the game’s end given Auburn’s 11-point margin of victory.

Ole Miss’ unsuccessful fourth-down attempts came on the Auburn 20-yard line, the Auburn 13-yard line and the Auburn 18. The first two of those plays came in the third quarter with the Tigers clinging to a 28-20 lead; the final came with just over five minutes left in the fourth with the Tigers leading by 11.

All three of those Ole Miss plays ended with an incomplete pass.

The Rebels’ only fourth-down conversion in the loss came midway through the second quarter, when Henry Parrish picked up five yards on a fourth-and-2.

Ole Miss entered Saturday converting 76.7 percent on fourth down. Auburn’s defense, meanwhile, entered the action only allowing conversions on 23.1 percent of those plays.

Auburn’s linebackers shine

Despite how dangerous Ole Miss’ offense has been all year, the Auburn defense showed up ready to play — especially its three starting linebackers.