AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s defense makes Ole Miss pay on fourth down in big victory

Ole Miss’ tendency to go for broke on fourth down proved costly against Auburn.
The Tigers were unrelenting against the Rebels and forced three stops on Ole Miss’ four fourth-down plays. Those stops weighed heavily at the game’s end given Auburn’s 11-point margin of victory.
Ole Miss’ unsuccessful fourth-down attempts came on the Auburn 20-yard line, the Auburn 13-yard line and the Auburn 18. The first two of those plays came in the third quarter with the Tigers clinging to a 28-20 lead; the final came with just over five minutes left in the fourth with the Tigers leading by 11.
All three of those Ole Miss plays ended with an incomplete pass.
The Rebels’ only fourth-down conversion in the loss came midway through the second quarter, when Henry Parrish picked up five yards on a fourth-and-2.
Ole Miss entered Saturday converting 76.7 percent on fourth down. Auburn’s defense, meanwhile, entered the action only allowing conversions on 23.1 percent of those plays.
Auburn’s linebackers shine
Despite how dangerous Ole Miss’ offense has been all year, the Auburn defense showed up ready to play — especially its three starting linebackers.
Auburn’s Owen Pappoe, Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten set the tone throughout the Tigers’ 31-20 victory. McClain led the Tigers with 14 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss; and Pappoe and Wooten each had five tackles and one tackle for loss.
Moultry, Pappoe return
Auburn had two defensive starters back Saturday after missing multiple games.
Pappoe and super senior EDGE TD Moultry returned to action against Ole Miss. Pappoe missed the previous four games due to injury, while Moultry missed the previous three games due to undisclosed reasons.
Moultry ended Saturday’s action with two tackles.
Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he posted the second-most tackles for the Tigers in 2020. He recorded 15 tackles to start the season before leaving the Tigers’ third game against Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury.
Moultry, meanwhile, started the fall as one of the team’s most productive pass rushers this fall. Through four games, Moultry has a team-high three sacks along with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Moultry’s most-productive game came in his last one prior to Saturday. He ended Auburn’s victory over Georgia State on Sept. 25 with nine tackles, including two for loss.
Beating Ole Miss again
The Tigers continued their recent success against the Rebels on Saturday night.
Auburn captured its sixth straight victory over Ole Miss. The win streak dates back to 2016, when the Tigers topped the Rebels 40-29.
Four of Auburn’s six victories in that time were by double digits, a list that includes Saturday night’s.
Keeping up in the SEC West
The Auburn Tigers helped their chances of taking a trip to Atlanta in a major way Saturday night.
Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss stood as a huge boost for a Tigers team looking to keep up in the SEC West. Auburn now stands alongside Alabama as the division’s only two teams with a single conference loss this fall.
Saturday’s win over Ole Miss dropped the Rebels to a 3-2 record in SEC play.
While Auburn has three SEC games to go before the Iron Bowl, the Tigers took a huge step toward a winner-take-all matchup with the Crimson Tide on Nov. 27. That situation would still take place even if Auburn loses one of their next three games.