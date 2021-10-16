AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s passing game bounces back well with help from several targets

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and the Tigers made the most of their passing game Saturday.
Nix threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers' receivers produced a bounce-back game in a victory over the Razorbacks. One of the most impressive parts was the variety, as the Tigers had 10 different receivers haul in passes.
Senior receiver Shedrick Jackson led the Tigers with a game-high five receptions for 61 yards. Both of Nix’s passing touchdowns came on explosive plays: the first on a 39-yard throw to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the first quarter, and the second on a 71-yard pass to Demetris Robertson in the third.
Saturday’s performance followed a rough showing against Georgia in which the Tigers had seven drops.
“Nothing really changed. I just think we did a better job of executing,” Nix said. “We had a good plan going in. Our game plan was really good from the start. We had some shots as well as some just dink and dunk, easy completions, obviously, and that is mixed with the run game.”
Another win over Arkansas
Saturday’s victory added to what’s been a strong string of action for Auburn against Arkansas.
The Tigers have now beaten the Razorbacks in sixth straight meetings, the longest such streak between two teams that first met in 1984. The win streak began with a 56-3 win in 2016 followed by a 52-20 win in 2017, a 34-3 win in 2018, a 51-10 victory in 2019, and a 30-28 win in 2020.
“I'm excited for our team to come in here and play against a really good Arkansas team and to win,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “I think Arkansas is a really good team. Lot of respect. I like the way they play. I like the way our guys played today. That was a good football game that we got a chance to be a part of.”
Auburn now holds an 18-11-1 all-time record against Arkansas. The Tigers’ last loss came in a 54-46 contest in 2015.
Pappoe, Moultry unavailable
Auburn had to play without two of its defensive starters once again.
Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe and super senior EDGE TD Moultry were not available for the Tigers’ game against Arkansas. Pappoe has not played since sustaining an apparent leg injury against Penn State on Sept. 18, while Moultry missed the LSU game and the Georgia game the last two weeks.
Pappoe was among his teammates Saturday but was not dressed out. Moultry was absent, as he was for the LSU and Georgia games.
Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he posted the second-most tackles for the Tigers in 2020. He recorded 15 tackles to start the season before leaving the Tigers’ third game against Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury.
Pappoe did not play in Auburn’s games against Georgia State on Sept. 25 or against LSU last Saturday. Super senior Chandler Wooten was still in Pappoe’s place against Georgia.
Moultry has been one of the team’s most productive pass rushers this fall. Through four games, Moultry has a team-high three sacks along with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Wooten once again played in Pappoe’s place and ended Saturday’s victory with 10 tackles, second only to fellow linebacker Zakoby McClain. Northwestern transfer Eku Leota again filled Moultry’s spot and recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.
Zierer starts at left tackle
Saturday’s game featured a significant change among the Tigers’ offensive lineman.
Senior Kilian Zierer started at left tackle, stepping in for fellow senior Austin Troxell. Saturday’s action against the Razorbacks marked Zierer’s first start at Auburn and only the third game he’s played in for the Tigers.
Zierer had a couple false-start penalties Saturday, but on the whole the Auburn offense played well in his first start. The Tigers ended Saturday with 427 total yards and 38 points — 24 of which came after halftime.
Outside Zierer, the rest of the Tigers’ offensive line remained the same. The lineup to Kierer’s right was left guard Brandon Council, center Nick Brahms, right guard Keiondre Jones and right tackle Brodarious Hamm.