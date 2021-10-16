AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s passing game bounces back well with help from several targets

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and the Tigers made the most of their passing game Saturday.

Nix threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers' receivers produced a bounce-back game in a victory over the Razorbacks. One of the most impressive parts was the variety, as the Tigers had 10 different receivers haul in passes.

Senior receiver Shedrick Jackson led the Tigers with a game-high five receptions for 61 yards. Both of Nix’s passing touchdowns came on explosive plays: the first on a 39-yard throw to Ja’Varrius Johnson in the first quarter, and the second on a 71-yard pass to Demetris Robertson in the third.

Saturday’s performance followed a rough showing against Georgia in which the Tigers had seven drops.

“Nothing really changed. I just think we did a better job of executing,” Nix said. “We had a good plan going in. Our game plan was really good from the start. We had some shots as well as some just dink and dunk, easy completions, obviously, and that is mixed with the run game.”

Another win over Arkansas

Saturday’s victory added to what’s been a strong string of action for Auburn against Arkansas.