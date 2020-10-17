AU Notebook: Auburn’s recent struggles away from home continue

Tigers settling in offensive line

Through three weeks, the starting spots along the Auburn offensive line seemed like a game of musical chairs. If Saturday was any indication, the Tigers are beginning to cement what they want that lineup to look like.

Troxell was back as an option for Auburn after being unavailable against the Razorbacks, but he did not get the nod against South Carolina. Auburn started left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm and stuck with the five for the long haul.

The results were fairly positive in the first half, as Auburn averaged 5.8 yards per play and scored 16 points against a stingy South Carolina defense. Although the second half was marred with turnovers, Malzahn said he was pleased with what he saw from the unit.