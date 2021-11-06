AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s run game struggles reappear in woeful offensive showing

Auburn’s hit-and-miss rushing attack simply couldn’t get going against Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Tigers struggled mightily to get the ball going on the ground, and by the day’s end they averaged only 2.5 yards per attempt. The team’s 73 yards was its second-lowest output of the season, only ahead of its 46 yards against Georgia on Oct. 9.

While the run game had its issues, it certainly wasn’t alone given the passing attack managed just 153 yards, its lowest output of the season and its worst performance based on yardage since only throwing for 125 against Mississippi State last December.

Auburn will try to return to get its run game on track next week against a Mississippi State squad that entered Saturday only allowing 89.6 rushing yards per game.

Third-down problems

Auburn found itself in tough situations on third down in the first half Saturday, and more often than not the challenge proved too great for the Tigers.

The Tigers were 2-of-8 on third down in the first half and ended the game 4-of-16. A large part of the problem was the yards to gain: Auburn needed 8.9 yards per third down on average in the first two quarters of play.