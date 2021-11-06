AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s run game struggles reappear in woeful offensive showing

Auburn’s hit-and-miss rushing attack simply couldn’t get going against Texas A&M on Saturday.
The Tigers struggled mightily to get the ball going on the ground, and by the day’s end they averaged only 2.5 yards per attempt. The team’s 73 yards was its second-lowest output of the season, only ahead of its 46 yards against Georgia on Oct. 9.
While the run game had its issues, it certainly wasn’t alone given the passing attack managed just 153 yards, its lowest output of the season and its worst performance based on yardage since only throwing for 125 against Mississippi State last December.
Auburn will try to return to get its run game on track next week against a Mississippi State squad that entered Saturday only allowing 89.6 rushing yards per game.
Third-down problems
Auburn found itself in tough situations on third down in the first half Saturday, and more often than not the challenge proved too great for the Tigers.
The Tigers were 2-of-8 on third down in the first half and ended the game 4-of-16. A large part of the problem was the yards to gain: Auburn needed 8.9 yards per third down on average in the first two quarters of play.
Luckily for the Auburn offense, the Tigers’ defense held the Aggies at bay. Texas A&M was 0-of-6 on third down in the first half, which significantly minimized Auburn’s early struggles.
Texas A&M didn’t convert its first third down until there was only 33 seconds left in the third quarter. The Aggies ended the day 3-of-13.
Offensive line shuffle
Three weeks ago, an injury forced the Auburn offensive line to make some changes.
On Saturday, the Tigers had to make similar adjustments.
Alec Jackson stepped in at left guard in favor of Brandon Council, who was dressed out but did not take first-team or second-team reps during pregame warm-ups. The rest of the offensive line remained intact to start the game: Austin Troxell at left tackle, Nick Brahms at center, Keiondre Jones at right guard and Brodarious Hamm at right tackle.
As the game went on, the Tigers made several tweaks.
Hamm left late in the first quarter due to injury, forcing Kilian Zierer to take his spot. Hamm eventually came back only for other changes to take place: Zierer moved to left tackle in place of Troxell, Tashawn Manning stepped in at left guard.
Before halftime, the lineup left to right was Troxell, Jackson, Brahms, Manning and Hamm.
Auburn’s ever-changing lineup was in part a product of the team’s struggles. The Tigers only averaged 3.2 yards per play in the loss.
DB Puckett out
Sophomore defensive back Zion Puckett did not play Saturday and was not among his teammates during pregame warm-ups.
Puckett, who has primarily played safety this fall alongside Smoke Monday, left Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss last week early with an apparent injury.
“Zion is doing fine right now. I’ll know more tonight,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “We’ll talk about that this evening. So don’t really have anything for you there. Nothing season-ending, so we’ll see where he’s at.”
Through eight games, Puckett has recorded 43 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He entered the fall after a 2020 campaign in which he recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up in 10 games.
Sophomore Donovan Kaufman started in Puckett’s place at safety. Kaufman ended the game with five tackles and one forced fumble.
Tigers’ West chances take a blow
Auburn’s hopes of keeping up in the SEC West took a significant hit Saturday.
By losing to Texas A&M, Auburn now drops to 3-2 in conference play, leaving the Tigers half of a game behind the Aggies and a full game behind Alabama. Auburn would lose any head-to-head tiebreaker against Texas A&M, which means the Tigers need help from one of the Aggies final two SEC opponents — either No. 15 Ole Miss or LSU.