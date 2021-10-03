AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn snaps losing streak in Tiger Stadium with come-from-behind victory

It’s time to break out the cigars for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn’s 24-19 victory over LSU on Saturday marked the end of a rather regrettable run for the road Tigers. Auburn’s win stood as the team’s first victory in Baton Rouge since 1999, snapping an 11-game losing streak in Tiger Stadium.

Auburn’s win gave the road Tigers back-to-back wins over LSU after handing the Bayou Bengals a 48-11 defeat in Jordan-Hare Stadium last October.

Generating a pass rush

Even though senior EDGE TD Moultry was unavailable Saturday, Auburn was still able to get after the quarterback.

The Tigers brought their best pass rush against Baton Rouge on Saturday and repeatedly got after LSU quarterback Max Johnson. At the night’s end, Auburn had three sacks for a loss of 19 yards.

LSU, meanwhile, did not record a single sack.

Auburn junior EDGE Derick Hall was pivotal in the team’s success up front. Hall had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks to make sure LSU quarterback Max Johnson never got too comfortable behind center.