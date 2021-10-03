AU NOTEBOOK: Auburn snaps losing streak in Tiger Stadium with come-from-behind victory

It’s time to break out the cigars for the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn’s 24-19 victory over LSU on Saturday marked the end of a rather regrettable run for the road Tigers. Auburn’s win stood as the team’s first victory in Baton Rouge since 1999, snapping an 11-game losing streak in Tiger Stadium.
Auburn’s win gave the road Tigers back-to-back wins over LSU after handing the Bayou Bengals a 48-11 defeat in Jordan-Hare Stadium last October.
Generating a pass rush
Even though senior EDGE TD Moultry was unavailable Saturday, Auburn was still able to get after the quarterback.
The Tigers brought their best pass rush against Baton Rouge on Saturday and repeatedly got after LSU quarterback Max Johnson. At the night’s end, Auburn had three sacks for a loss of 19 yards.
LSU, meanwhile, did not record a single sack.
Auburn junior EDGE Derick Hall was pivotal in the team’s success up front. Hall had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks to make sure LSU quarterback Max Johnson never got too comfortable behind center.
Hall’s excellent play came after an early scare with 1:34 to go in the first quarter, when he was initially called for targeting. The penalty – which would have led to his ejection – was ultimately overturned.
Pappoe, three others unavailable
Moultry wasn’t the only significant player who didn’t suit up for Auburn on Saturday.
Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe, senior EDGE TD Moultry, sophomore defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker and wide receiver Elijiah Canion were not available for Saturday night’s game against LSU. Pappoe appeared in street clothes as the Tigers warmed up, while Moultry, Walker and Canion were not seen among their teammates.
Moultry has been one of the team’s most productive pass rushers this fall. Through four games, Moultry has a team-high three sacks along with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he posted the second-most tackles for the Tigers in 2020. He recorded 15 tackles to start the season before leaving the Tigers’ third game against Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury.
Pappoe did not play in Auburn’s game against Georgia State last Saturday.
Walker left the team’s game against Georgia State last week early due to injury. Walker has three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and one pass break-up this fall.
Canion, meanwhile, has four receptions for 46 yards in three games.
Harsin’s SEC debut
Bryan Harsin continued an impressive streak for first-year Auburn head coaches.
Harsin becomes the fifth straight Tigers head coach to win in his SEC debut, joining Gus Malzahn, Gene Chizik, Tommy Tuberville and Terry Bowden. The last Tigers head coach to lose in his SEC debut was Pat Dye, whose Tigers fell to Tennessee in 1981.
Saturday night’s victory also marked the third straight season in which Auburn has opened conference play 1-0. The last time the Tigers started SEC action 0-1 was in 2018 when they lost to LSU.
Auburn High’s Atkins helps LSU's cause
As LSU’s punter, placekick holder and punter, Auburn High School alum Avery Atkins touched the ball a lot Saturday night.
At night’s end, it was clear Atkins did what he could to help his Tigers stay in the fight.
The senior Atkins had four punts for 163 yards with a long of 45 to go with five touchbacks on six kickoffs. Atkins also did his job as the holder for kicker Cade York, who was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts and hit his only extra point.