AU Notebook: Bo Nix bounces back ‘like a champ’ against Ole Miss

Bo Nix went down in a heap — sacked on the first play of Auburn’s last-chance drive.
Auburn’s offense went backward and three-and-out a series before. Auburn was still behind, and was just two and a half minutes away from a second straight loss, when Nix got up off the grass and dusted himself off.
Nix had been the center of discussion all week on the Plains, after throwing three interceptions in defeat a week before at South Carolina, and his back was to the ropes again after what may have been the hardest week of his college career.
But Nix didn’t quit.
Nix kept fighting, got up from that sack to fire a completion on second down, then led the go-ahead touchdown drive to cap a no-pick, bounce-back performance Saturday as Auburn survived Ole Miss.
“He responded like a champ,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of Nix, his much-maligned sophomore quarterback who roasted under microscope all week in Auburn.
“He came back and fought his tail off,” he said.
Nix rolled up 290 total yards and two touchdowns in the win, finishing 23-of-30 passing for 238 passing yards and a throwing touchdown — the 58-yard game-winner to Seth Williams with 1:11 left in the game. He ran for 52 yards and another score on 10 carries.
His touchdown run came from four yards out early in the second quarter, on a play which saw Nix keep the ball on a mesh read when a key defender crashed in on Nix’s running back — marking one of many smart reads and good decisions Nix made in the victory.
Nix moved to 4-5 in his career in games away from home, finally shrugging off what had become a four-game losing streak for him in games played outside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Saturday, Ole Miss took the lead with 5:43 left and Auburn went backwards on a holding penalty before punting with less than five minutes to play, but Nix kept focused and when the defense got the ball back in his hands, he made the most of it.
“We just never quit fighting and we continued to battle and battle and battle,” Nix said after the win. “They stopped us there, the second-to-last drive, and our defense got the ball right back to us. We knew with two minutes and 30 seconds, we could go down and make big things happen. Seth made a great play.
“We just never lost hope. We were in it from the get-go and our guys fought and it really showed.”
Saturday may well have also marked Nix’s best road performance yet at Auburn. It’s the first time he’s thrown for more than 200 yards in a win away from Jordan-Hare — and it came after a tumultuous week.
“Just more confidence,” Williams said, when asked what he saw out of Nix as he turned the corner from last week to this week. “He left that game in the past, which the whole team did. We threw that game away and moved on to the next one and it was like we were all clicking on a different level.”
Tank’s still here
Tank Bigsby rolled up a third straight 100-yard game on Saturday, dashing his way to 129 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries Saturday.
He ran in Auburn’s first touchdown from four yards out late in the first quarter, then early in the third, broke loose for an 18-yard touchdown run which put Auburn up 27-21 in the late stages.
“He’s running with passion,” Malzahn said simply.
Bigsby also housed a kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter which was called back for holding.
Bigsby ran for 146 yards on 20 carries against Arkansas in Auburn’s win on Oct. 10, then ran for 111 on 16 carries in Auburn’s game against South Carolina, before another impressive performance for the freshman at Ole Miss.
Council injured
Auburn junior offensive lineman Brandon Council was injured late in Saturday’s game and did not return.
Council started the game at right guard.
Malzahn did not have an update on Council’s injury immediately after the game.
“It didn’t look very good with him coming off the field, so hopefully it’s not that bad,” Malzahn did add. “He’s been so instrumental with the guys up front to give us flexibility with all the positions he plays, so we’re very hopeful that’s not anything serious.”
Council was one of the five offensive linemen that Auburn had turned to in recent weeks, finally seeming to nail down a leading five up front.
Malzahn could offer an update on Council’s status during his scheduled follow-up press conference set for Sunday evening.
