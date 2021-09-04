AU Notebook: Bryan Harsin gets started with victory in Tigers debut

“That’s pretty good and pretty cool, too. It’s even better knowing that I’m going to beat him eventually,” Bo Nix said Tuesday. “I think it just says a lot about the situation and just Auburn in general. I’ve been blessed to be a part of something that he was a part of and so many people after me [will be]. It’s exciting, and that’s an incredible stat going into a year for sure.”

If Nix moves to No. 6 all-time this season, he would pass Jarrett Stidham, who threw for 5,952 yards from 2017-18.

Moultry makes an impact

Auburn EDGE rusher TD Moultry was one of a handful of Tigers who decided to use their extra year of eligibility and return for the 2021 season. Based on Saturday’s game, it was a worthwhile decision for Moultry.

Moultry tied linebacker Zakoby McClain with a team-high seven tackles in Saturday’s victory. The performance from Moultry comes on the heels of an offseason during which the Birmingham native drew plenty of praise.

“TD, he's a guy who, just talking about that consistency, he does that in practice. He does that in the weight room,” Harsin said after the victory. “He's got that motor that I think we saw that tonight, and I think he was able to go out there and make plays.”