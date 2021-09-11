AU Notebook: Five Auburn players find end zone for first time as Tigers

While several Tigers made big plays in Saturday’s victory over Alabama State, five Auburn players delivered moments they likely won’t soon forget.

Five Tigers – running back Sean Jackson, wide receivers Demetris Robertson and Malcolm Johnson Jr., and cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and Roger McCreary – found the end zone for the first time in their Auburn careers. Robertson’s second-quarter score proved to be just the start, as he had three total touchdowns in the victory.

As for the other four Tigers, Pritchett scored on an 80-yard blocked kick return in the second quarter; McCreary had a 35-yard pick six and Johnson scored on a 49-yard reception from TJ Finley in the third; and Jackson scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth.

Auburn missing three players

Auburn running back Shaun Shivers, receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson and cornerback Jaylin Simpson did not play against Alabama State. Shivers was not seen during pregame warm-ups, while Johnson and Simpson were on hand but were in street clothes.

Shivers, a senior, entered the season as the Tigers’ No. 2 running back behind sophomore Tank Bigsby. Shivers rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown and also had 19-yard touchdown reception in the team’s season-opening victory over Akron on Sept. 4.