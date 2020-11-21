AU Notebook: Injury bug bites Auburn before Iron Bowl

Earlier in the week, Malzahn praised the work of the players who were set to step up and play a bigger role if necessary.

“[It’s been] that feeling that when you get out there with the one's, you look around and, hey, man, I've got a responsibility to know exactly what my assignment is and be able to execute and play at that level. So just that feeling that individuals get as far as when a team counts on you,” Malzahn said Sunday. “I think that's really the biggest thing. That's a real, real special feeling. The urgency really kicks in for guys when they have that opportunity in all three phases.”

Auburn’s third-down defense struggles

After Auburn’s third-down issues disappeared against LSU, Auburn saw those problems pop up early in its home game against Tennessee.

The Tigers failed to get the Volunteers off the field in the game’s opening quarter, as Tennessee was 4-of-5 on third downs and averaged 20.2 yards on those conversions. It brought back unwelcomed memories for Auburn, as the Tigers gave up 10 third-down conversions the last time the two teams played in 2018.