AU Notebook: Injury bug bites Auburn before Iron Bowl

Although Auburn topped Tennessee on Saturday night, the Tigers suffered a few significant setbacks along the way.
The Tigers had some key players leave the victory over the Volunteers early due to injury, including true freshman running back Tank Bigsby along with junior right tackle Brodarious Hamm. Their status going forward will be crucial points of interest for Auburn with the Tigers’ Iron Bowl matchup with Alabama coming next Saturday.
Bigsby suffered an apparent hip injury early in the first quarter of the Tigers’ game with Tennessee and wound up being limited the rest of the game. After starting the game with a pair of carries, Bigsby only had one more carry in the second quarter before exiting the game for good.
Bigsby ended the night with three carries for 24 yards. Malzahn explained during the postgame interviews he wasn’t sure what Bigsby’s status was going into the Iron Bowl week.
“I think he tried to come back in for one play and he had to go back out. We’ll have to see,” Malzahn said. “We had a few injuries that took people out of the game, so we’ll have to see where we’re at here in just a little bit.”
With Bigsby sidelined, junior running back D.J. Williams became the Tigers’ top ball carrier. He ended the evening with 11 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown.
The Tigers’ offensive line issues popped up in the second half, with Hamm exiting in the fourth and Alec Jackson also briefly leaving the action. Fellow junior Austin Troxell filled in for Jackson at left tackle, while junior Brenden Coffey filled in for Hamm at right tackle.
Jackson returned to the field before the game’s conclusion.
No starters out after COVID issues
Despite a rough two weeks during which several Auburn players tested positive for the coronavirus, the Tigers’ lineup didn’t look very different against Tennessee.
The Tigers had all of their starters on offense and defense go through warmups against the Volunteers as well as all of the second-string players. The status of Auburn’s roster was a major question after 10 players tested positive for the coronavirus in the bye week following the LSU game and roughly 10 others were held out due to contact tracing. Three staff members tested positive during that week as well.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn declined to identify any position groups that he had concerns about in the lead-up to the Tennessee game. During the Tigers’ pregame radio show, he said the team had no new positive cases this week and that the “majority of our guys” would be available for the game.
Malzahn said after the victory that “just a couple” Auburn players were held out due to COVID concerns.
Earlier in the week, Malzahn praised the work of the players who were set to step up and play a bigger role if necessary.
“[It’s been] that feeling that when you get out there with the one's, you look around and, hey, man, I've got a responsibility to know exactly what my assignment is and be able to execute and play at that level. So just that feeling that individuals get as far as when a team counts on you,” Malzahn said Sunday. “I think that's really the biggest thing. That's a real, real special feeling. The urgency really kicks in for guys when they have that opportunity in all three phases.”
Auburn’s third-down defense struggles
After Auburn’s third-down issues disappeared against LSU, Auburn saw those problems pop up early in its home game against Tennessee.
The Tigers failed to get the Volunteers off the field in the game’s opening quarter, as Tennessee was 4-of-5 on third downs and averaged 20.2 yards on those conversions. It brought back unwelcomed memories for Auburn, as the Tigers gave up 10 third-down conversions the last time the two teams played in 2018.
Tennessee entered halftime with a 6-of-10 line on third down, and the results were similar the rest of the way. The Volunteers converted their only third down of the third quarter before going 2-of-4 in the fourth to end the game with a 9-of-15 line.
Tennessee’s success was particularly distressing for the Tigers given the Volunteers entered Saturday’s game as the eight-worst third-down offense by converting just over 27 percent of the third downs this fall.
“I mean, for the secondary, I just feel like we got to do a better job challenging receivers,” Auburn safety Smoke Monday said. “On early downs in the route, I feel like we just gave too much cushion every now and then. I feel like if we tighten it up, we’ll be one of the best secondaries in the country.”
Auburn unable to stop Guarantano early
In 2018, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had the best game of his career against Auburn. On Saturday, the senior put together a start that certainly drew comparisons to the last time he played in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Guarantano wasted little time in making plays against Auburn, as he opened the game strong and entered the locker room 15-of-21 passing for 156 yards. He also scored the game’s first points on a nine-yard touchdown run with 5:56 to go in the opening quarter of play.
Guarantano’s early success called back to his play against Auburn in 2018. The then-sophomore was 21-of-32 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns as the Volunteers beat the Tigers 30-24.
Luckily for the Tigers, Guarantano’s success didn’t continue.
In the third quarter the senior threw a game-changing interception to Smoke Monday, who returned it 100 yards to give the Tigers a two-possession lead that they never surrendered.
“I just knew my guys were fighting, fighting the whole drive, so I knew as the man I am, I had to make the play, so that’s what I did,” Monday said.
Guarantano ended the game 15-of-23 passing for 156 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception. He left the game in the fourth quarter and was replaced by freshman Harrison Bailey, who was 7-of-10 passing for 86 yards.
Gameday comes to Iron Bowl
ESPN's popular show College Gameday announced Saturday night that the program would broadcast from Tuscaloosa next week ahead of the Iron Bowl.
The annual Auburn-Alabama showdown is set to be televised by CBS, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.
