AU Notebook: Jones out-duels Nix, tries to tie Auburn’s Heisman count

The Auburn Tigers have played several offensive linemen this year, whether it be to learn more about the players or out of pure necessity. On Saturday, Auburn had some changes up front once again.

Junior Austin Troxell started at left tackle in place of Alec Jackson, who was injured during the Tigers’ victory over Tennessee on Nov. 21. Jackson went through pre-game warmups with a club on his right arm but did not appear in the game.

Elsewhere, Brodarious Hamm started at right tackle despite leaving the Tennessee game early. Hamm, who wore a brace on his left knee against the Crimson Tide, ultimately left the game in the third quarter and was replaced by junior Brenden Coffey.

“[Running back Tank Bigsby] and Brodarious both are two guys that practiced a bit on Thursday. It was a gametime decision. They showed a lot of guts and heart and gave it their all,” Malzahn said. “Obviously, you can see Tank, he's not close to 100 percent. Brodarious wasn't able to go in the second half.”

Saturday’s changes up front add to a season in which several different players have held the line for the Tigers.