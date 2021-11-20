AU NOTEBOOK: South Carolina loss leaves Auburn with longest losing streak in nine years

While the matchup with the Gamecocks was only Zierer’s second start, the junior has appeared in seven of the Tigers’ 11 games this season.

3 more starters out

Auburn had to go without three more starters in Saturday night’s game against South Carolina.

Linebacker Owen Pappoe, wide receiver Kobe Hudson and offensive guard Brandon Council were unavailable against the Gamecocks. Pappoe was present but not dressed out during pre-game warm-ups, while neither Hudson nor Council were in attendance.

The trio's absences were in addition to the Tigers having already lost quarterback Bo Nix and kicker Anders Carlson for the remainder of the season.

Pappoe missed four games before returning for the Ole Miss game three weeks ago. He then missed last week’s game against Mississippi State.

In his two games back from injury, Pappoe had eight tackles and one tackle for loss. He’s recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in five games this fall.