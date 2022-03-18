AU VS. THE U: Auburn set to face Miami Hurricanes in Round of 32

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Miami is next.

After defeating Jacksonville State in the Round of 64, Auburn men’s basketball now knows its next opponent in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will face 10-seeded Miami in the Round of 32 on Sunday in Greenville, SC.

The game time and TV channel will be released at a later time.

Like the Round of 64, the Round of 32 will be at the Bon Secours Arena.

Miami defeated No. 7 seeded USC 68-66 in the Round of 64 to advance to the next round. The Hurricanes are 24-10 this season and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of the Auburn and Miami game will advance to the Sweet Sixteen in Chicago’s United Center. The teams that either Miami or Auburn could meet in the Sweet Sixteen include Wisconsin, Colgate, LSU or Iowa State.

All four of those schools still have not played their first-round matchup yet. LSU faces Iowa State, while Wisconsin plays Colgate.

The Tigers and Hurricanes have met twice beforehand, with the two teams splitting the series.

The first time the two programs met, Auburn lost to Miami 87-73 in a neutral site game in Knoxville in 1966. The last time out, it was all Auburn as the Tigers defeated Miami 60-58 in the opening round of the 2001 NIT.