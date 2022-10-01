Auburn abysmal in second half again; shut out in second half in 30% of SEC games under Harsin

Auburn shut down in the second half again.

Continuing a problem that has plagued Auburn throughout Bryan Harsin’s tenure, Auburn was held scoreless in the second half as LSU came back to win 21-17 on Saturday.

Auburn led 17-0 before giving up 21 unanswered to LSU after halftime.

Harsin’s teams have been shut out and kept scoreless in the second half of three of the 10 SEC games Harsin has coached at Auburn. In eight of the 10 games, Auburn has scored seven points or less in the second half.

The wheels came off in the second half throughout Auburn’s five-game losing streak to end last season: Auburn was held scoreless against Texas A&M, scored only six second-half points against Mississippi State then only three against South Carolina in Alabama. Auburn even only scored three second-half points in the win last year over Ole Miss.

This season, Auburn scored six second-half points against Penn State and was held scoreless in the second half against both Missouri and LSU.

Against LSU, Auburn’s second-half series ended with a punt, a turnover on downs, an interception, another punt and another interception. One second-half drive made it to the red zone, and it ended with an interception thrown by receiver Koy Moore.

Auburn outgained LSU with 155 yards in the second half to LSU’s 121, but was still beat on the scoreboard 21-0 in the second half.

Auburn has scored double-digit second-half points against an SEC team just twice under Bryan Harsin: a 38-23 win at Arkansas in 2021 when Auburn scored 24 points in the second half, and a 24-19 win over LSU in which Auburn scored 14 points in the second half.

In Auburn’s last six games of the 2021 season, the Tigers scored 25 combined points in the second half. Five of those six games were a loss and 10 of those came points against Houston in a Birmingham Bowl loss.

Auburn has been outscored 104-21 in its last eight second halves against Power Five teams. That’s just over 2.5 points per second half.