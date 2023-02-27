Auburn is actively considering building its first statue of a female athlete or coach, Auburn athletics director John Cohen said, saying that the desire for there to be a statue of a woman erected to join the statues of men on campus has been addressed among decision-makers.

“We’ve had phenomenal female athletes here, so yeah, I think, over time, that will certainly be addressed,” Cohen said in a recent sit-down with the Opelika-Auburn News.

“Love the statues that we have, but yes, in the future, there’s some things we have to address,” he also said.

Auburn next plans to unveil a statue of Frank Thomas at Plainsman Park in April. A statue depicting Charles Barkley sits outside Neville Arena, and outside Jordan-Hare Stadium there stands statues depicting Auburn’s three Heisman Trophy winners: Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson and Cam Newton.

Auburn in 2021 also unveiled statues outside Jordan-Hare depicting stadium namesakes Pat Dye, Shug Jordan and Cliff Hare. Thomas’ will mark the eighth statue of an individual raised by Auburn athletics, with all eight celebrating the achievements of men and none yet dedicated to a single female athlete.

Outside Auburn’s McWhorter Center, home of Auburn’s gymnastics and softball operations, there stands the ‘Wings of Triumph’ statue, depicting an angelic figure lifting a laurel wreath — which is meant to represent the spirit of all of Auburn’s female student-athletes, but there still is no statue depicting any individual woman who’s been part of Auburn athletics.

Cohen agreed there are deserving candidates among female athletes who’ve come through Auburn. He also pointed to swimmer Rowdy Gaines as a deserving candidate for a statue.

“We have a committee put together and we are gathering information, and certainly, we realize that that’s something that needs to be addressed,” he said, when asked about the desire for a statue depicting a woman.

When asked, he also said that constructing and erecting a statue is a “a very expensive process,” one he was a part of a couple of times as athletics director at Mississippi State. Mississippi State in October announced a statue depicting former baseball coach Ron Polk would be raised on its campus.

Auburn’s statue of Thomas is scheduled to be unveiled April 8 — the same day as Auburn baseball’s series finale with Texas A&M and the football team’s A-Day scrimmage.

The Auburn University board of trustees approved the statue in early April.

A Columbus, Ga., native, Thomas played baseball at Auburn from 1987-89. He’s the program’s career leader in slugging percentage (.722), second all-time in walks (153), third all-time in home runs (49) and fifth all-time in RBI (205). During Thomas’ Auburn career, The Tigers made two NCAA Tournament appearances and won an SEC title in 1989. He also played tight end for the Auburn football team, lettering in 1986.

Thomas was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago White Sox organization in 1989 MLB Draft and went onto a 19-year career, playing for the White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics. He was twice named the league’s Most Valuable Player and won four Silver Sluggers. In 2014, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

Thomas is the only SEC player ever selected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, though he’s not the only player from an SEC institution in Cooperstown. Alabama’s Joe Sewell was inducted in 1977, but played for the Crimson Tide from 1917-19, 13 years before the SEC was established.

Jordan, Hare and Dye’s statues were approved in February 2020, and erected in October. Jordan and Dye are two of the winningest head coaches in Auburn football history, and Hare was a member of Auburn’s first football team ahead of a half century of involvement with the university. Sullivan, Jackson and Newton, who each won a Heisman Trophy in their Auburn careers, had their statues unveiled in 2012.

Barkley’s statue is outside the entrance to Neville Arena and was erected in 2017. A Leeds native, Barkley was the 1984 SEC Player of the Year and an 11-time NBA All-Star in his 16-year professional career.

Adam Cole contributed to this report.</&h6>