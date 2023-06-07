Auburn director of athletics John Cohen received a pay bonus in moving to the Plains from Mississippi State this past November based on the numbers in his contract, which was released to the Opelika-Auburn News on Friday.

Cohen, who received a four-year extension at Mississippi State in July 2022 according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, was making $1.1 million annually while helming the school’s athletic department. He’s set to earn just under $1.6 million during his first year at Auburn.

Like several head coaches within the department, Cohen will receive annual payment increases for endorsement rights and personal appearance payments, according to his contract, as well as a $100,000 retention bonus. He’s also provided a monthly automobile stipend, which comes out to another $198,000 paid annually.

The salary breakdown for Cohen’s contract, which runs through October 2027, is as follows:

Year One: $1.598 Million

Year Two: $1.723 Million

Year Three: $1.848 Million

Year Four: $1.973 Million

Year Five: $2.098 Million

Total: $9,240,000

While Cohen was introduced as Auburn’s athletics director in early November, and his contract states his duties commended Nov. 1, it wasn’t signed until March 17, much like football coach Hugh Freeze’s contract, which wasn’t signed by Freeze until the same day. No performance bonuses or incentives were listed in the contract for Cohen that was provided by the university.

The termination clause of Cohen’s contract is set up like Freeze’s as well, and like most previous Auburn football coaches, in that should Cohen be terminated without cause, then he’ll be owed 70% of his remaining contract, which will be mitigated under no circumstances. That payment would be doled out in equal monthly installments for the remainder of the term of agreement. That goes down to 60% should Cohen “become unable to perform the essential functions of his job” due to disability.

Cohen is also contractually obligated to partake in annual performance evaluations with University President Chris Roberts, and those are scheduled to take place no later than March 1 after the end of each contract year.

Since Cohen came to Auburn, he’s not only hired Freeze, but had his hand in a multitude of facility updates, including $6 million in renovations to Pat Dye Field, $4.9 million in renovations to the McWhorter Center for softball and gymnastics, and $30 million in renovations to Plainsman Park, which are expected to be constructed over the next two years.