Auburn AD John Cohen: Mike Leach was ‘one of the great ones’

The entire world of college football mourned the loss of one of its more notable coaching figures in recent memory Tuesday, as Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday evening following complications from a heart condition.

Leach, 61, had a 35-year coaching career that took him from his native California to Finland and through six other stops, spanning multiple levels of college football. He coached a bevy of touted players and worked alongside some equally notable names, especially late in his career. One of those names closest to him in his final stop was Auburn athletics director John Cohen.

On Tuesday, Cohen joined SEC Network to recount Leach, who he hired to helm the Mississippi State football program in 2020, when he was AD in Starkville.

“Mike had a disarming personality and an incredible sense of humor,” Cohen said. “I think he did that for a variety of reasons. He tried to make the people around him relax. He was very good at that. But when he stepped on that field, he called every single play and the preparation was his own and it was very, very good.

“I think he’s a little misunderstood in that, because he was engaging, because he had a great sense of humor, I think there might have been an impression of him that wasn’t entirely accurate. When he stepped on that football field, he was really serious and did an incredible job preparing football teams, really in some cases, to beat teams that might have had more talent than he had. So, I think he’s one of the great ones. I think he’s one of those pioneers that really changed the game for the good.”

Leach’s Bulldogs were 19-17 in three seasons, and finished the 2022 regular season 8-4 and ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll. Mississippi State accepted a bid to the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa before Leach’s death, and interim MSU AD Bracky Brett said Tuesday that the Bulldogs would play in the game, “doing what Coach Leach would expect them to do.”

“Mike had the backs of his players and he had the backs of his assistant coaches and I think that’s why his staff was so cohesive and stayed together for so long,” Cohen said on SEC Network. “Very unique that you see that at the highest levels of college football, and I think there was a lot of loyalty, as there should have been, to Mike Leach.”

Against Auburn, Leach was 2-2. All of his wins came when he was in Starkville. His losses came in his first matchup with the Tigers as the Bulldogs' head coach in 2020, and in 2013 with Washington State.

All of those contests were, to some degree, notable in Auburn’s program history. The 2013 game against Washington State was Gus Malzahn’s first game as Auburn’s head coach. Leach’s three contests with Mississippi State, in order, included Malzahn’s final game as Auburn’s head coach, the largest comeback by a visiting team in Jordan-Hare Stadium history, and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first game as Auburn’s interim head coach.

In the scope of his whole career, Leach was known for his offense and his antics. As an offensive coordinator, Leach blazed a trail for the air-raid offense alongside Hal Mumme, first at Iowa Wesleyan, then at Valdosta State before eventually bringing it to Kentucky and the Southeastern Conference in the 1990s. Leach spent a year at Oklahoma as its offensive coordinator, in 1999, before taking his first head coach job at Texas Tech.

For the Red Raiders, and for Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach stuck to his guns with the air raid. It led all three to three or more bowl games, and it got Texas Tech and the Cougars one top-12 finish each.

As for his antics, Leach was known for a quirky personality. He achieved both a master’s and law degree, and pursued non-football topics in the offseasons, such as pirates, Native American leader Geronimo and bigfoot.

“If you get to know him, and if you take the time to be in his inner circle, you’re going to find out that he’s not what everybody assumes that he is,” Cohen said. “Of course he’s intelligent. Of course he’s hilarious. Of course he was one of those engaging people that you just loved to be around. But there was much more there and I loved the guy. I think he was somebody that college football needed, and I think he was somebody that Mississippi State needed.”